Kiss Day Quotes To Share With Your Loved One To Make The Day More Special

The countdown to Valentine's Day is almost over as today is Kiss Day. It is the final day of Valentine’s week before Valentine's Day. Kiss Day 2021 will be celebrated on February 13. It is an expression of love and care which holds a special place in the hearts of all the couples. One can wish their partners a Happy Kiss Day by sharing Kiss Day quotes full of love and affection. On the occasion of Kiss Day, here is a look at some of the best Kiss Day quotes to make your and your partner's day more beautiful.

Kiss Day quotes

You are always new, the last of your kisses was ever the sweetest - John Keats

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous - Ingrid Bergman

“Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.” - Sylvia Plath

“It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” - Tahereh Mafi

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” - Christopher Marlowe

“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?” - Percy Bysshe Shelley

“I didn’t want to kiss you goodbye — that was the trouble — I wanted to kiss you good night — and there’s a lot of difference.” - Ernest Hemingway

“It’s a smile, it’s a kiss, it’s a sip of wine … it’s summertime!” - Kenny Chesney

“Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.” - Sarah Kay

“Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you, Tomorrow I’ll miss you.” - Paul McCartney

“A kiss on the beach when there is a full moon is the closest thing to heaven.” - H. Jackson Brown Jr.

I love the way you hold me in your arms and kiss me on my lips. I want a ton of them, especially on this day. Happy kiss day my dear!

You take me to the wonderland when you kiss me. I can’t wait anymore to meet you today. Wishing you a happy kiss day, my love!

You’re the man of my dream and the king of my world. You make me feel special with your sweet kisses. Happy kiss day!

My dear boyfriend, your sweet kisses give me the energy to fight with my daily routine. Thanks for always loving me and cheering me up. Happy kiss day. I love you.

Hey baby, do you want to know how I would like to start every day of my life? A sweet kiss from you on my lips! Happy kiss day baby!

Your kiss is the key to paradise. I want to be in paradise and I want the key now. I miss you a lot. Happy kiss day

Darling, Happy kiss day. May the love between us get stronger day by day, and I hope every day of my life starts with your kisses.

Soul meets soul on lovers’ lips. – Percy Bysshe Shelley

Never let a fool kiss you, or a kiss fool you. – Joey Adams

I do not know how to kiss, or I would kiss you. Where do the noses go? – Ingrid Bergman

Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life. – Beau Taplin

Kissing is a means of getting two people so close together that they can’t see anything wrong with each other. – Rene Yasenek

A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness. – Ingrid Bergman

“A kiss that is never tasted is forever and ever wasted.” – Billie Holiday

“Kissing you is like dancing in the rain; it is an exciting kind of sensation that you can’t help but fall in love with.” – Melissa

Image Credits: Pixabay