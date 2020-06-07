Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Significance & Rituals Performed On This Day

Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi also known as Sankatahara Ganesh Chauth Vrata falls in the month of Jyestha according to Hindu Calendar. Krishna Pingaala Sankasht Chaturthi falls on June 8, this year. According to religious beliefs, Lord Ganesh bestows his presence on earth for all his devotees on this day.

Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi is a prominent Chaturthi to worship Lord Ganesha with a different name Peeta. According to religious beliefs, it is the day when Lord Ganesha was declared as the supreme god by his father Shiva. It is believed that observing the vrat of Krishna Pingala Sanskashti Chaturthi keeps devotees away from every problem they face in life. It is also said that performing Rudrabhishekam Puja on this day, invokes the blessing of Lord Shiva to gain prosperity and happiness.

Benefits Of Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi according to religious beliefs:

By worshipping Lord Ganesha and observing fast on the day of Krishna Pingla Sankashti Chaturthi is likely to fulfil all your wishes.

Lord Ganesha will vanish all the negative energies coming your way and help you overcome the hurdles in life.

Offering prayer on Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi will wipe all the worries and help you solve complex situations from your life.

God Ganesha will bestow you and your family with prosperity and longevity.

Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Date and timings

Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Date: 8th June

Moonrise on Sankashti Day: 8.52 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 6.26 PM on 8th June 2020

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 6.8 PM on 9th June 2020

Name of Lord Ganesha: Krishna Pingala Maha Ganpati

Name of Peeta: Sri Shakti Ganapati Peetha

Krishna Pringala Sankashti Chaturthi Rituals

On the day of Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi, special importance is given to the sighting of the moon. Devotees get up early in the morning, to worship Lord Ganesha. Many devotees also keep Vrat of Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi wherein they are allowed to eat fruits and milk items. The idol of Lord Ganesha is decorated with durva grass and fresh flowers. A lamp is lit and Vedic mantras of Lord Ganesha are chanted. In the evening, Sankashti puja is performed dedicated to the moon or Chandra God.

