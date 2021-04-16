Lakshmi Panchami 2021 Date, History & Significance: Learn The Stories Of Goddess Lakshmi

Lakshmi Panchami is a festival celebrated by the Hindu community around the world to pay respect to the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Lakshmi Panchami is typically observed on the fifth day of the Chaitra month during which the moon is in its waxing phase. As a result, this day is also known as Chaitra Shukla Paksha Panchami by many. Let's find out when this event will fall in 2021 while also learning about Goddess Lakshmi's significance and her impact on ancient legends.

Lakshmi Panchami 2021 Date

Lakshmi Panchami 2021 date is Saturday, April 17.

Panchami Tithi Begins at 06:05 PM on Apr 16, 2021

Panchami Tithi Ends at 08:32 PM on Apr 17, 2021

Lakshmi Panchami's History

Although there is no legend essentially associated with this day, there are many stories on the grace and power of Goddess Lakshmi. As per legends, Goddess Lakshmi was born from the churning of the milky ocean by Gods and Demons. It is believed that everything started when Sage Durvasa paid a visit to Lord Indra. As a gift, Durvasa offered Lord Indra a garland of flowers, expecting him to adorn it around his neck. Instead, Indra decided to lay the garland on the forehead of his elephant, who inevitably throws it down, after all, he's an animal.

A visibly exasperated Durvasa scrutinises Indra for the disrespectful treatment and curses him once and for all, stating that his kingdom will be ruined the exact way the garland did when it was thrown. Following the incident, Indra's kingdom gradually starts shifting to a poor condition as vegetables start rotting and people start suffering. As a result, Lord Indra has no choice but to visit Lord Vishnu (the preserver of the universe) and seek his help. Lord Vishnu advises Gods and Demons to come together to stir the primordial milky ocean so that Gods can restore their powers back. Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess that represents wealth and prosperity, rises from the waves to come to the aid of Gods.

Goddess Lakshmi Significance today: How to celebrate Lakshmi Panchami?

It is believed that chanting Lakshmi mantras and shlokas on this day is the way to manifest wealth in our lives. Devotees typically observe fast on this day and pray to Goddess Lakshmi to eliminate poverty from the world. Special pujas are conducted during which items like sandalwood, a garland of flowers, rice, durva, banana leaves, Beatle nut, coconut and a red thread is offered to the Goddess.

Image Source: Shutterstock