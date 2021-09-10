Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan Goes Online: Here's How You Can Watch Live Streaming, Order Prasad

Mumbai's favourite Lalbaugcha Raja is back! A year after Mumbaikars missed their 'darshan' at the Parel pandal due to COVID-19 restrictions, the iconic Lord Ganesha idol has returned.

With the pandemic still hovering in and around the city, organisers are hosting a live streaming of the rituals for the Elephant-headed God's 10-day stay this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Lalbaugcha Raja online darshan

The first darshan of the Lord Ganesha idol at Lalbaughcha Raja kicked off at 10 am on Friday. The streaming is set to continue till 7 pm on 19 September.

The live telecast can be viewed on the official website of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal as well as its YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal is into its 88th year.

On YouTube, the streaming was being watched by over 5,000 people at the time of publishing this story.

The organising committee has also arranged a provision for online order of the 'prasad.' One can scan the QR code on the official website and receive the prasad at home. The cost of the prasad laddu is Rs 70 and it will consist of two pieces. Netizens in Mumbai and Pune can avail this service, which has been done in partnership with JioMart.

Amitabh Bachchan shares Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 image

Before the live streaming, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared with viewers the first glimpse of the Lalbaugcha Raja. He expressed his devotion to Lord Ganesha as he captioned his post, "ॐ गण गणपतये नमः .. Ganpati Bappa Morya .. पहला दर्शन , लालबागचा राजा 🙏🏼🙏🏼"

Wishes poured in from several members of the political and film fraternity on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This included President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

It would be advisable for Mumbaikars to stay at home since restrictions have been imposed under CrPC section 144 in Mumbai. As per the orders, an assembly of five or more persons is prohibited during the Ganesh festival between 10 to 19 September. The Mumbai Police said that no processions or visits to the Ganesh pandals will be allowed.

(Image: PTI)