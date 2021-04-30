Law Day 2021: Details About The Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

Law Day is celebrated in the United States on May 1, 2021. The day aims at reflecting the role of law in the foundation and welfare of the country. Law Day is also celebrated to recognise its importance for society. Various events and activities are held all over the country to raise awareness about the day. As the National Law Day 2021 will be celebrated in the US on May 1, a lot of people are curious to know about Law Day history and Law Day significance. Here is a look at the details and significance of the day.

Law Day history

May 1 was declared as Law Day by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. However, before it was declared as Law Day, May 1 was known as May Day in some parts of the world. It was a day to remember the struggles of workers in their fight for better wages and working conditions. President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed May 1 to be Law Day in 1958. Observance of the day was later codified by Public Law 87-20 on April 7, 1961. Since then the day has been observed every year by the people of the United States.

Law Day significance

Law Day holds great significance among the people of the US. This day aims at spreading awareness about the law sector and how it has helped people over the years. The day is not a national holiday but several local bars and legal education associations observe the day with dedicated events. Several local bar associations host speakers who discuss various topics of law and law day. Attorneys also visit schools to talk to students about the American legal system. The day aims at making people aware of the legal system and laws.

Law Day 2021 theme

The American Bar Association designates a theme every year to highlight the important issues of that time on Law Day. This year, the Law Day 2021 theme is ‘Advancing the Rule of Law Now’. The rule of law is the bedrock of American rights and liberties. The 2021 Law Day theme reminds everyone that the people share the responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty, and pursue justice.

Image Credits: Unsplash