Laxmi Puja 2020 Muhurat Details, History, And Significance Of The Day

On Diwali, people worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha to seek their blessings. Devotees welcome the god and goddess with devotion and worship them to seek prosperity, wealth, and happiness in life. Laxmi puja 2020 will be celebrated on November 14, 2020, Saturday.

Laxmi Puja 2020 History

There are many opinions and stories on the Laxmi puja history on Diwali. Some people believe that the goddess was born this day and people celebrate this day by worshipping her in their homeS. According to Puranas, Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, was born on the new moon of Kartik.

There is also another theory. It states that on this day, the goddess married Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe. Hence some celebrate the day as the blissful union of the two protectors of the universe.

Diwali is also used to celebrate the death of Ravana at the hands of Lord Ram and his wife Sita. They returned to Ayodhya on this day. On other hand, this day also marks the death of Narakasura by Lord Krishna. Diwali is all about celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

For those unaware of how to do Laxmi Puja, the procedure is here. You have to bring the idols of goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha to your home and place them on a wooden platform near your puja room. Then you have to bathe the idols and apply tilak and garland over them. You should always worship Lord Ganesha before worshipping Laxmi. After this, you have to offer the goddess rice, puffed rice, cardamom seeds, sweets, and some coins and seek her blessings.

In Puranas, it is said that the goddess of wealth once became very arrogant. Her husband Lord Vishnu said to her that a woman is always incomplete without a child. Since Goddess Laxmi had no child, she was very sad. She went to Goddess Parvathi. Since Goddess Parvathi had two sons, Laxmi asked Ganesha for her. Although Parvathi was reluctant, she gave Ganesha to Laxmi as the latter promised to take care of Ganesha in every possible way. Overjoyed, Goddess Laxmi said that she will take Lord Ganesha with her and all of her prosperity and wealth would also belong to Lord Ganesha. Hence, they are worshipped together.

Laxmi puja 2020 Muhurat

This year, the Laxmi puja muhurat will start from 5.30 AM to 7.0 PM on November 14. You can welcome the goddess and Lord Ganesha with all of your devotion and seek her blessings to lead a prosperous and healthy life.