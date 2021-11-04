Laxmi Puja Day Trading 2021: Check Tips And Tricks To Make Wise Investments

The auspicious Hindu festival of lights, Diwali or Deepavali, comes on November 4 this year. The day, not only regionally but also considered a special day as Laxmi Puja day trading, aka Muhurat Trading, is also a well-known old ritual being followed by the trading community for ages now. It is the auspicious one-hour trading that is held on Diwali, and the time for the same is specified by the stock exchange every year.

Many people believe that by doing trade on Laxmi Puja day trading, a trader or investor will earn wealth and prosperity the entire year. The session is mostly held during the evening, and many traders buy stocks during the time. Laxmi Puja day trading gives two messages: to focus on quality and to invest with long-term goals.

Laxmi Puja day trading tips and tricks

Plan your investment

The festival of lights, Diwali, may encourage to splurge and make a decision. However, one must remember not to get swept and make a token investment to mark the special occasion. Plan the investment strategy and invest in a blue-clip stock.

Assess your portfolio

Before settling down to carry out the Laxmi Puja day trading, go over your present portfolio to check whether you are satisfied with it. This is also a good opportunity to rejig their asset allocation as per their shifting financial goals and strategies. Try to consider adding different asset classes to your portfolio.

Good chance for new traders

If this is your first time trading in the stock market, this is the best opportunity to experiment.

Avoid intraday trading

Even though SENSEX remains bullish on such special occasions, however, it would be advisable to think twice before selecting your stocks. Sometimes SENSEX sees a dip after the first festival day.

Choose your stocks wisely

When choosing your stocks, consider high returns and good cash flow. One may look at FMCG companies, PSU banks, NBFCs, and companies with strict governance standards. Do proper research in advance and shortlist the stocks you would like to invest in.

Monitor the market and technical indicators

Before Laxmi Puja, day trading, study the market performance and check all the technical indicators for your preferred stocks.

Image: PTI