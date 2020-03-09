The Debate
LBB's Dessert Bazaar: Mumbai's Biggest Dessert Only Festival, Check Out The Details

Festivals

A day of fun and fulfilling sweet cravings will make you amazed at each and every dessert stall at this year's LBB's Dessert Bazaar. Check out the details here!

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
LBB's Dessert Bazaar

LBB's Dessert Bazaar is India’s largest Dessert festival which has tons of different types of desserts for you. This is the only dessert festival that is celebrated widely in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. So, to enjoy the sweetest weekend of the year, check out the details here -

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LBB Dessert Bazaar (@lbbdessertbazaar) on

Image courtesy: @lbbdessertbazaar

Also read | Waffles In Chennai That Must Be Tried By Every Dessert Lover

The LBB Dessert Bazaar brings to you some amazing and best-baked goodies and other delicious desserts. The festival promises a day of fun. Also, it offers a chance for fulfilling all your sweet cravings. At this largest film festival in Mumbai, you’ll get to see 25 amazing bakers under one roof joining the LBB Dessert Bazaar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LBB Dessert Bazaar (@lbbdessertbazaar) on

Image courtesy: @lbbdessertbazaar

You can join this dessert festival and indulge yourself in this lip-smacking company of dessert lovers at this place. So, if you are ready to get some sweet-smelling weekend vibes this 2020, the LBB's Dessert Bazaar has free entry for anyone who wants to join the dessert festival. Here are the other details for the LBB's Dessert Bazaar at Mumbai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TheOomphFlavour (@theoomphflavour) on

Image courtesy: @theoomphflavour

Also read | Waffles In Gurugram Can Be Savoured At These Popular Dessert Parlours

Date and Time of the LBB Dessert Bazaar

  • Opening date of the LBB DESSERT Bazaar: 15th February 2020 (Saturday) starts at 12:00 pm
  • Last date of the LBB Dessert Bazaar: 16th February 2020 (Sunday) ends at 8:00 pm
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Crème de India (@cremedeindia) on

Image courtesy: @cremedeindia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aww Foodie (@awwfoodie) on

Image courtesy: @awwfoodie

Also read | Waffles In Gurugram Can Be Savoured At These Popular Dessert Parlours

The venue of the Dessert Festival, LBB Dessert Bazaar

  • LBB Dessert Bazaar 2019: India's Largest Desserts-only Festival, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Crème de India (@cremedeindia) on

Image courtesy: @cremedeindia

Also read | Things To Do In Meenambakkam: 5 Dessert Parlours In The Area That You Have To Check Out

First Published:
