LBB's Dessert Bazaar: Mumbai's Biggest Dessert Only Festival, Check Out The Details

LBB's Dessert Bazaar is India’s largest Dessert festival which has tons of different types of desserts for you. This is the only dessert festival that is celebrated widely in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. So, to enjoy the sweetest weekend of the year, check out the details here -

The LBB Dessert Bazaar brings to you some amazing and best-baked goodies and other delicious desserts. The festival promises a day of fun. Also, it offers a chance for fulfilling all your sweet cravings. At this largest film festival in Mumbai, you’ll get to see 25 amazing bakers under one roof joining the LBB Dessert Bazaar.

You can join this dessert festival and indulge yourself in this lip-smacking company of dessert lovers at this place. So, if you are ready to get some sweet-smelling weekend vibes this 2020, the LBB's Dessert Bazaar has free entry for anyone who wants to join the dessert festival. Here are the other details for the LBB's Dessert Bazaar at Mumbai.

Date and Time of the LBB Dessert Bazaar

Opening date of the LBB DESSERT Bazaar: 15th February 2020 (Saturday) starts at 12:00 pm

Last date of the LBB Dessert Bazaar: 16th February 2020 (Sunday) ends at 8:00 pm

The venue of the Dessert Festival, LBB Dessert Bazaar

LBB Dessert Bazaar 2019: India's Largest Desserts-only Festival, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

