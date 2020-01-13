Lohri 2020: Here Are All The Popular Lohri Celebration Events Near You In Pune

Lohri is celebrated all across India after the end of peak winter. The one-day festival is traditionally associated with the harvest of crops and thus, the day after Lohri marks the financial New Year.

It’s a joyous time for many Indians who celebrate the occasion by singing songs as they share the warmth of a bonfire with their family members and loved ones. Here are some of the places for celebrating Lohri 2020 in Pune.

Places you can attend a Lohri celebration in Pune:

Lets bury the negative and sow positivity in our lives.



Tuade Saariyaan Nu Lohri di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan !!🙏🏼🙏🏼

Places you can attend a Lohri celebration in Pune:

Lohri United

This is one of the biggest Lohri celebrations and traditional bhangra nights at Lollapalooza in Pune. It is one of the best rooftop Lohri celebrations which is being held for the fourth consecutive year at the location.

Celebrate Lohri 2020 in traditional and desi style. It is worth noting that this is a limited space venue and almost sold out. The event takes place tonight at Lollapalooza, Pimple Saudagar, Pune.

La Bali Bar and Kitchen – Special Monday Night

This is one of the best places to attend if you are looking to get your Monday right and get the groove on with live dhol, music and warmth of the bonfire. The place promises a night full of fun and also serves some delicious Lohri special cuisine.

It also offers unlimited food at just Rs 499. Their Lohri 2020 event takes place at La Bali and starts early at 07:00 pm. It is situated at the Aditya Shagun Mall, Lantana Gardens, Bavdhan, Pune.

Lohri Night at Courtyard by Marriott

The event promises to be a joyous one. They celebrate the traditions and merriment of Lohri with an array of traditional North Indian cuisine, live DJ music, and a bonfire. Their Lohri 2020 event will be held tonight at Courtyard by Marriott, P4 Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park Phase 1, Hinjewadi, Pune. It starts at 07:00 pm towards.

