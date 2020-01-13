The Debate
Lohri 2020: Best Places To Celebrate The Festival In Chandigarh

Festivals

On account of Lohri 2020, visit these places in Chandigarh to celebrate Lohri with multiple events hosting traditional Punjabi food and popular music.

lohri 2020

Lohri is one of the most prominent Punjabi festivals celebrated on January 13, every year. Several people believe that Lohri is celebrated as it marks the passing of the Winter solstice. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in Chandigarh and is considered the shortest day of the year.

If you are also in search for 'Lohri celebration near me' this Lohri 2020, here is a list of Lohri celebrations in Chandigarh that you should not miss out on: 

Radisson Chandigarh Zirakpur

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radisson Chandigarh Zirakpur (@radissonchandigarhzirakpur) on

Radddison Chandigarh Zirakpur is organising The Fiery Fiest on the occasion of Lohri, which is located at Patiala Road, Village Nabha, Green Enclave Road, Chandigarh. The celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. till 10 p.m. which consists of a dinner buffet specially crafted by our expert chefs.

Pipe & Barrel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pipe and Barrel (@pipeandbarrel_chd) on

Celebrate Lohri 2020 at Pipe & Barrel, which is located at 156-157 Sector 9C, Chandigarh on the beats of DJ Abhi. The dress code for the event is suit and kurta-pyjama while the Lohri celebration begins at 9 p.m.

Tamzaraa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamzaraa Chd (@tamzaraachd) on

Tamzaraa, which is located at Plot No-70, Godrej Eternia, Industrial Area, Phase-I, Chandigarh, is organizing a Lohri night in Punjabi style with DJ Vik along with Bonfire from 8 30 p.m. onwards.

DLF City Centre Mall

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DLF Citycentre Mall Chandigarh (@dlfcitycentrechd) on

DLF City Centre Mall is all set to celebrate Lohri 2020 with a lot of jazzy events like Punjabi Foodfest, Bonfire and Dhol, Bhangra and partake along with some interesting competitions like Beard and Mustache Competition, Turban Tying Workshop etc. The mall is located at IT Park, City Centre DLF, Chandigarh.

