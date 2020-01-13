Lohri 2020: Here Is A List Of Places That Have A Lohri Celebration In Jaipur

Lohri is celebrated as a time to harvest the crops grown in the fields. It is majorly celebrated in the North of India. Friends and family are usually seen together for the festival. All the people get together and celebrate the festival by lighting a bonfire where they dance and have delicious food.

If you are away from your family or are a resident of Jaipur, here is a list of places you can go to celebrate Lohri 2020. These events of the Lohri celebration in Jaipur will make your Lohri 2020 memorable.

Lohri 2020 celebrations in Jaipur:

Chokha Punjab Lohri celebration

Lohri celebration in Jaipur occurs at many places, but Chokha Punjab Lohri celebration 2020 is all in all experience for friends and family. It will happen on January 13 from 6 pm to 11 pm.

It will be celebrated at the Chokha Punjab restaurant, which is situated at the NH-8 near Mahapura Mod. Major attractions of Chokha Punjab are Bonfire, Lohri rituals, Punjabi DJ music, dhol, bhangra, boliyan, along with the unlimited buffet and other fun activities.

Lohri at The Fern Hotel

Lohri 2020 Celebrations at The Fern Hotel will be held on January 13 from 7 pm to 11:30 pm. In this celebration, you will be able to enjoy a traditional Lohri with traditional food and a bonfire. This event will be an experience worth rejoicing about for the family.

Lohri at 3D Restro Lounge

For Lohri 2020, the festival will be celebrated at the 3D Restro Lounge. The event will start on January 13 at 7 pm and will go on till 12:30 am on January 14. This event will be held at UDB Tower, Jaipur.

Special attractions for this event are the bonfire and Dhol. There is a special Lohri menu from which you will choose a variety of traditional food. The places that have a Lohri celebration in Jaipur include such convenient ones as it is in the city.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock