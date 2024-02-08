English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Lohri 2024: Best places in India to celebrate the festival of harvest

Whether it's the soulful renditions of folk songs or treats shared among loved ones, Lohri celebrations in these cities embody the spirit of togetherness.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lohri celebrations
Lohri celebrations | Image:istock
Lohri, a traditional Punjabi festival, is a celebration of warmth and the spirit of the harvest season. Marking the end of winter solstice, this vibrant festival holds special significance in various parts of India, especially in Punjab and its neighbouring regions. Here are five Indian cities where one can immerse themselves in the Lohri celebrations.

Amritsar, Punjab

Amritsar, the heart of Punjab, radiates unparalleled energy during Lohri. The Golden Temple, adorned with lights, becomes a focal point for prayers and festivities. Bonfires light up the evening sky, and locals gather to perform traditional folk dances like the Bhangra and Gidda, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and exuberance.

Lohri celebrations | Image: istock

 

Ludhiana, Punjab

Ludhiana, another vibrant city in Punjab, embraces Lohri with zest and zeal. The festival is marked by grand community gatherings where families and friends come together around bonfires, singing traditional songs and exchanging sweets. The city resonates with the sounds of dhol beats and laughter echoing through the night.

Chandigarh

The planned city of Chandigarh decks up in vibrant hues during Lohri. Amidst the modern architecture, the festival retains its traditional essence. Residents light bonfires in open spaces, sharing the warmth of the occasion. The air fills with the aroma of delicacies like gajak, rewri, and popcorn as families celebrate the harvest season.

Lohri celebrations | Image: istock

 

Delhi

The capital city, Delhi, buzzes with Lohri celebrations, especially in areas with a significant Punjabi population like Punjabi Bagh, Janakpuri, and South Delhi. Bonfires light up the night as people gather to sing folk songs, perform dances, and offer prayers for a bountiful harvest. The spirit of unity and joy envelopes the city.

Lohri celebrations | Image: istock

 

Jalandhar, Punjab

Jalandhar, deeply rooted in Punjabi traditions, hosts vibrant Lohri celebrations. The city resonates with the beats of dhol and the sight of people dancing around bonfires. Families exchange greetings and share the customary Lohri prasad of til, gur, and peanuts, symbolising prosperity.
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

