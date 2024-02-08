Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Lohri 2024 : Savour the flavour of this festival with these traditional delicacies

From the savoury delights of makki ki roti and sarso ka saag to the sweetness of gur ka halwa each bite during lohri signifies joy and celebration.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Traditional delicacies of Lohri
Traditional delicacies of Lohri | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lohri marks the end of winter and the arrival of longer days. A harvest festival, celebration of lohri is all about festive feasts, dancing, singing and being grateful for all that we have. Central to lohri festivities is the joyous gathering around a bonfire, singing traditional songs, and indulging in a feast of delectable foods. Let's explore the mouthwatering delights that make lohri a celebration of taste and tradition.

Makki ki roti and sarso ka saag

Lohri is synonymous with the hearty combination of makki ki roti and sarso ka saag. Makki ki roti, a flatbread made from cornmeal, pairs perfectly with sarso ka saag, a mustard greens curry. This wholesome dish not only symbolises the winter harvest but also provides a symphony of flavours that capture the essence of the festival.

Sarson ka saag for lohri | Image: Pexels

Til ki chikki

As the bonfire crackles and the air fills with festive cheer, til ki chikki adds a sweet crunch to the celebrations. Made from sesame seeds and jaggery, this brittle confection is a popular lohri treat. The combination of nutty sesame and the rich sweetness of jaggery makes this chikki a delightful indulgence.

Gur ka halwa

Gur ka halwa, a rich and delicious dessert made from jaggery, semolina or rava, and ghee, is a quintessential lohri delicacy. The warm and comforting flavours of this halwa captures the festive spirit, making it a must-have during lohri celebrations. Garnished with chopped nuts, gur ka halwa is a sweet treat for the taste buds.

Gur ka halwa | Image: Freepik

Til-gud laddu

Crafted from sesame seeds and jaggery, this laddu holds cultural significance during lohri. The combination of til and gud is believed to provide warmth and energy, making it a fitting treat for the winter festivities. These laddus not only satisfy the sweet tooth but also symbolise the sweetness of life and the bonds shared with loved ones.

Popcorn and peanuts

A staple during lohri bonfires, popcorn and peanuts add a crunch to the festivities. Roasted or popped over the open flames, these snacks are enjoyed by young and old alike as the crackling bonfire lights up the night. The simplicity of popcorn and peanuts reflects the purity of lohri celebrations.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

