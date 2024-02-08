Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Lohri 2024: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Share these heartfelt Lohri wishes, quotes, and messages with your loved ones, spreading the festive cheer and celebrating the spirit of togetherness.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lohri messages and wishes
Lohri messages and wishes | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lohri is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and is a time to share warmth and joy with your loved ones. Expressing heartfelt wishes through quotes and messages adds a special touch to the festive season. Here are some Lohri wishes, quotes, and messages to convey your love to family and friends.

Wishes for Lohri

  • Wishing you a Lohri filled with joy, love, and the warmth of cherished moments. May the bonfire of Lohri burn away all your worries and bring prosperity to your life.
Lohri celebrations | Image: Freepik
  • May the Lohri fire bring you warmth, illuminating your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Lohri to you and your family.
  • As the bonfire of Lohri crackles, may your life be filled with the sweet melodies of laughter and the warmth of love. Happy Lohri!
  • May the festival of Lohri bring you bountiful harvests of joy, love, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Lohri.
  • On this auspicious day, may the Lohri fire burn away all obstacles and shower your path with success and prosperity. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones.

WhatsApp messages for Lohri

  • Wishing you a Lohri as bright and joyful as the flames dancing in the bonfire. May your life be filled with the sweetness of gur and rewari.
Lohri wishes for your family | Image: Freepik
  • May the warmth of Lohri brighten your life, and the sweetness of gur and rewari add flavour to every moment. Happy Lohri to you and your family.
  • On this festive occasion, may the bonfire of Lohri illuminate your heart with the glow of happiness and fill your life with prosperity. Happy Lohri!
  • May the flames of Lohri bring you the courage to face the challenges and the strength to overcome them. Wishing you a joyous and Happy Lohri.
  • May the festival of Lohri mark the beginning of a year filled with new opportunities and abundant happiness. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones.
Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement