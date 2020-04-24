Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020 Dates; Here's All You Need To Know About The Festival

In Madurai, the two-week-long Chithirai festival is among the biggest celebrations. The occasion re-enacts the wedding of Goddess Meenakshi (Lord Vishu’s sister) and Lord Sundareswarar (Lord Shiva). Meenakshi and Lord Shiva’s wedding unites people from various different castes, bridging the gap between them. Here are the dates for Madurai Chithirai 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Madurai Chithirai Festival 2020 dates

Madurai Chithirai Festival begins on the fifth day of the bright half (from new moon to full moon) of the Tamil month Chithirai. In 2020, the dates of the Chithirai Festival are from April 25 to May. It is held at the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The streets around the temple, known as the Masi streets, is where the parades take place during these days. The most important dates for the festival in 2020 are-

May 2- Coronation of the Goddess Meenakshi (Pattabhishekam).

May 3- Procession of Goddess Meenakshi.

May 4- Celestial wedding of God and Goddess in a grandly decorated hall inside the temple.

May 5- Car Festival (Ther Thiruvizha). The newlywed deities are paraded through the streets in a decorated chariot.

May 6- Edhir Sevai celebration in the evening to welcome Lord Kallazhagar.

May 7- Lord Kallazhagar enters the River Vaigai.

May 10- Lord Kallazhagar returns to his temple on a palanquin decorated with flowers.

Attending the wedding of Meenakshi and Lord Shiva

On the last day of the festival, the wedding takes place. It starts at around 9 am and is held on a stage filled with flowers that are set inside the Meenakshi Temple’s compound. Around 6000 devotees are allowed inside the temple, on a first-come-first-serve basis, for free. These devotees are made to enter from the temple’s south tower. Also, devotees can purchase tickets, price ranging from ₹200-500, for entrance through the north and west towers. These tickets are available in person at Birla Vishram on West Chithirai Street or online from the temple's website.

