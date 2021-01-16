Magh Bihu 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Images For Wishing Your Close Ones

Magh Bihu, which is also called Bhogali Bihu, is a festival organized in Assam to worship the Sun god. This year, Magh Bihu 2021 will be celebrated on 15th January 2021. On the auspicious day of Magh Bihu, young men go to their field to make a makeshift hut with leaves, thach, and bamboo in their field. The women make Chira, Laru. Curd, Pitha, and these food items are offered to the sun god. People pray to god for offering them prosperity and happiness in life.

Wondering about how to wish Magh Bihu 2021 to your dear ones? You can use wishes, quotes, images, videos to wish your closed ones on the auspicious day of happy Magh Bihu 2021

Some best Magh Bihu wishes

Here are a few Magh Bihu wishes for you-

Here's wishing you and your loved ones on the auspicious day of Magh Bihu— a very Bhogali Bihu to you and your family.

I wish your future brightens up with joy, happiness and success just like the vibrant festival of Bihu. Heartiest Bihu greetings to you!

May the festival of Magh Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here's extending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your family.

May the auspicious day of Bhogali Bihu bring prosperity, peace and happiness in the lives of all. Happy and a blissful Bihu to you and your loved ones.

May the God of Fire shower you with his choicest blessings. May you always be happy and healthy—happy Bhogali Bihu to you.

May this Bhogali Bihu bring peace, good health and happiness to your life. Here's sending my best wishes and greetings.

May the sweetness of gur and the warmth of til bring happiness aplenty to your life. Happy Bhogali Bihu to you and everyone at home.

May this Magh Bihu shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Enjoy the bliss of Bihu.

On of the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, may God shower you with his choicest blessings.

Here's wishing you good health, peace and happiness on the beautiful day of Bihu.

May God shower you and your family with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Magh Bihu.

May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity.

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do last year but didn’t dare to do. Happy Magh Bihu!

Magh Bihu images

You can also send these beautiful Magh Bihu images as wishes on this auspicious day-

