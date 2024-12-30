Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: History, Significance, Venue, Bathing Time, Important Dates And All You Need To Know

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: It is one of the world's largest gatherings held at India's sacred rivers, particularly in Prayagraj as the city has not one but three sacred rivers - the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati. The Sangam is considered the most sacred Kumbh Mela site. Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik also celebrate the festival. The festival will start on January 13, 2025, and continue till February 26, 2025. From history, and significance, to dates, here's all you need to know about the upcoming festival.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: History

Maha Kumbh is a confluence of rivers, culture, spirituality and humanity. It is held in India, this massive gathering draws millions of devotees from across the globe, making it one of the world’s largest religious congregations. It finds its history in the Hindu mythology, involving celestial churn. The Rigveda speaks of a divine event called the Sagar Manthan, which is considered the origin of Maha Kumbh Mela. According to legends gods (devas) and demons (asuras) churned the primordial ocean using Mount Mandara to obtain Amrit, the nectar of immortality.

The task required a temporary truce between these gods and demons, with the promise to share the nectar equally. However, when the Amrit was finally produced, a battle ensued over its possession. To protect the nectar from the demons, Lord Vishnu, in the form of the enchantress Mohini, whisked away the urn (Kumbh) containing the Amrit. During the chase, four drops fell on Earth, at the sites now known as Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain, and Nashik, sanctifying them. Since then these places have been considered sacred.

To determine the precise timing of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the positions of Jupiter (Brihaspati) and the Sun around the Earth play a vital role. Each of the four locations corresponds with specific celestial alignments, marking the auspicious dates for the festival. Hence this year, it is from January 13 to February 26.

(A file photo of the festival | Image: mahakumbh.in)

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Significance

According to the mahakumbh.in, the significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Indian culture cannot be overstated. The festival represents an astounding display of devotion, where everyone can be heard chanting, and the waters, believed to turn into nectar, offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for spiritual liberation. It’s a testament to the enduring power of faith, where the spiritual and the temporal merge during the holy dips in the sacred rivers.

This time, the Maha Kumbh is extra special as it is happening after 144 years. This event is significant because it marks the end of 12 Jovian years, which only happens every 144 years.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Venue

During the chase, four drops of Amrit fell on Earth, at the sites now known as Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain, and Nashik. So the site keeps rotating between one of the four pilgrimages. In Haridward, the Kumbh Mela is celebrated when Jupiter is in Aquarius (Kumbha) and the Sun is in Aries (Mesha). This signifies the rebirth and renewal of life.

(Devotees at the ghat | Image: mahakumbh.in)

In Prayagraj, Kumbh occurs when Jupiter is in Taurus (Vrishabha) and the Sun and Moon are in Capricorn (Makara), symbolizing the balance of spiritual and material pursuits. In Ujjain, the festival takes place when Jupiter is in Leo (Simha), a sign of strength and royalty, reflecting the city’s historical significance as a seat of power. Whereas in Nashik it takes place when Jupiter is in Leo (Simha) and the Sun is in Virgo (Kanya), highlighting purification and healing.

So in 2025, Kumbh will celebrated in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Bathing Dates

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri (Final Snan)