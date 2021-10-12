Maha Saptami 2021: Subho Maha Saptami Timings, Wishes And Messages

Maha Saptami, regarded as the Hindu New Year falls on October 12, this year. The seventh day of the Durga Puja celebrations is often celebrated as Maha Saptami in the country. Durga Puja, also known as Navratri, is a Hindu festival in South Asia that honours the goddess Durga. Durga Puja honours her victory over the invincible buffalo demon Mahishasura, who posed a threat to the entire universe.

Durga came from the gods' combined energies to destroy the monster. Each of her ten arms was armed with a god's weapon. The goddess Durga is invoked using the nine plants known as Navapatrika on Maha Saptami morning. Pomegranate, banana, Ashoka, bel, paddy, colocasia, turmeric, Jayanti, and arum plant are among these plants.

Maha Saptami 2021: subho Maha Saptami timings

This year's favourable timing will begin on October 12 at 9.49 p.m. and end on October 13 at 8.09 p.m. The state of West Bengal is decorated with pandals during Maha Saptami, with Goddess Durga placed and worshipped inside. Devotees perform Maa Kalaratri Puja on this day. Maharashtra is another state that celebrates Durga Puja with zest and fervour.

Maha Saptami 2021 wishes

May this event bring you and your loved ones joy by filling your life with the colours of happiness and wealth. May Maa Durga's wonderful blessings always remain with you. Maha Saptami to you!

On this particular occasion, allow the festive spirit to envelop you and your loved ones.

Maha Saptami 2021 messages

