Maha Shivratri: Social Media Abuzz With Wishes, Netizens Chant 'Har Har Mahadev'

Maha Shivratri 2021: Netizens celebrate Mahashivratri invoking Lord Shiva as well as by sharing motivational Maha Shivratri wishes.

Maha shivratri

Maha Shivratri is the day to honour and celebrate Lord Shiva. It is a celebration of life and existence and is also known as the Great Night of Lord Shiva. This year, the great festival falls on March 11, 2021. On this day, devotees observe a full day fast to worship Mahadev, visit the temple and offer their blessing to Lord Shankar. The Hindu Panchang says that the Mahashivratri festival is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month. 

It is believed that by pleasing the Adiguru on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with salvation. It is a festival that is celebrated every year to honour Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri is considered as the occasion when the Shiva and Shakti come together to become the ultimate Shivashakti also know as the Ultimate power. As Maha Shivratri is considered to be one of the most powerful days in the year, it is said that whatever the devotees wish for with pure hearts will come true and Lord Shiva will invoke his blessings on all of his devotees.

Netizens celebrate Maha Shivratri by sharing motivational quotes on this day

Maha Shivratri is largely celebrated by the majority of the Hindu population of the country. People walk miles without footwear to their beloved Lord Shiva's temple to offer milk and other edibles like fruits to the Lord. While all this is happening offline, the netizens are also celebrating the festival online. Netizens have shared various motivational Maha Shivratri wishes on social media. Check out some of the Mahashivratri wishes shared on the internet by Lord Shiva devotees:

