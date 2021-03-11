Maha Shivratri: Social Media Abuzz With Wishes, Netizens Chant 'Har Har Mahadev'

Maha Shivratri is the day to honour and celebrate Lord Shiva. It is a celebration of life and existence and is also known as the Great Night of Lord Shiva. This year, the great festival falls on March 11, 2021. On this day, devotees observe a full day fast to worship Mahadev, visit the temple and offer their blessing to Lord Shankar. The Hindu Panchang says that the Mahashivratri festival is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month.

It is believed that by pleasing the Adiguru on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with salvation. It is a festival that is celebrated every year to honour Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri is considered as the occasion when the Shiva and Shakti come together to become the ultimate Shivashakti also know as the Ultimate power. As Maha Shivratri is considered to be one of the most powerful days in the year, it is said that whatever the devotees wish for with pure hearts will come true and Lord Shiva will invoke his blessings on all of his devotees.

Netizens celebrate Maha Shivratri by sharing motivational quotes on this day

Maha Shivratri is largely celebrated by the majority of the Hindu population of the country. People walk miles without footwear to their beloved Lord Shiva's temple to offer milk and other edibles like fruits to the Lord. While all this is happening offline, the netizens are also celebrating the festival online. Netizens have shared various motivational Maha Shivratri wishes on social media. Check out some of the Mahashivratri wishes shared on the internet by Lord Shiva devotees:

The Adiyogi,The Natraj, The First Guru, The Ascetic, The Origin, The End, The Energy of Light, The Ocean of Kindness. #Mahashivratri #à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ pic.twitter.com/qeDqIKVwyG — AKSHAY (@akshtweets) March 11, 2021

Om Namah Shivay! Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratri and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Here's wishing everyone Happy #MahaShivratri. ðŸ¤—#à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿#à¤¹à¤°_à¤¹à¤°_à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ ðŸ”±ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/qmxklqJfak — Kriti Sanon Planet ðŸ’« (@KritisPlanet) March 11, 2021

"O India, Mother, give us the mind of Shiva, the heart of Krishna and the world and deed of Ram, create us with a non-dimensional mind and an exuberant heart, but a life of limits" : Ram Manohar Lohia #Mahashivratri#à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿#HarHarMahadev#à¤¹à¤°_à¤¹à¤°_à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ pic.twitter.com/Be6VEFVvOx — Vivek Chandan (@Vivekchandan) March 11, 2021

#Mahashivratri Worried ? Talk to Him.

Confused ? Trust Him.

Never panic, just pray !!



Har Har Mahadev ðŸ”± #à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ â¤â¤ pic.twitter.com/AKGhJQiPyt — Big Bull (@Greatbigbull) March 11, 2021

#Mahashivratri is an occasion to remember the eternal truth of Shivoham, meaning ‘I am that principle. I am Shiva. I am the truth, benevolence, eternity, beauty.’ Lord Shiva epitomizes sustainability, respect for nature & harmonious coexistence. pic.twitter.com/1SNUEwj2fK — Shyam Steel India (@ShyamSteelIndia) March 11, 2021

1 min is enough...

Realise yourself as soul and Remember him "supreme soul" with alot of love, all sins will be absolve and you will be happy forever...ðŸ’—#Mahashivratri#Happyshivjayanthi pic.twitter.com/5fIUXwhcqh — ðŸ•Šï¸KUSHI333ðŸ¥³ (@KUSHI331) March 11, 2021

Mahashivratri is the supreme festival of realizing the Supreme Being, the Shiva. It is the day of worshipping the Shiva of one's True Self and becoming established therein.

~ Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu#à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿#Mahashivratri#HarHarMahadev#à¥_à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ_à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤ƒ pic.twitter.com/yMbMTjYEj4 — ð’ð€ððƒð„ð„ððŠð„ðƒðˆð€ (@Sandeep06424827) March 11, 2021