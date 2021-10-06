Mahalaya 2021: Check Durga Puja Timings, Date, Rituals And Significance

Every year, Mahalaya, the last day of Krishna paksha, is observed on Amavasya. Hindu devotees believe that on this day Goddes Gurga arrives on Earth to destroy evil. And so, this day is marked as the beginning of the 10-day annual Durga Puja festival in West Bengal.

Date and timings of Mahalaya 2021

This year, Mahalaya will be observed on October 6, the last of the Pitrupaksha. The tithi for Mahalaya 2021 already begun at 7.04 pm on October 5, 2021, and will end at 4.34 pm on October 6, 2021.

Rituals of Mahalaya 2021

Family members of the deceased perform tarpan, on the last day of Pitrupaksha. It is a ritual where offerings are given to the ancestors. Only after taking a holy dip in the Gange or any other river body tarpan is performed. For the people of West Bengal, Mahalaya holds great significance. To welcome Goddess Durga to earth, people wake up early in the morning and make all the necessary preparations in their homes. On the day of Mahalaya, people listen to Mahishasuramardini's composition as part of the Bengali ritual followed for the past 90 years during the Durga festive celebrations.

Mahalaya 2021 significance

The day is not just observed to pay homage to ancestors but also to reaffirm the power of truth, courage, and the fact that good will always win over evil. As per Hindu mythology, the buffalo demon, Mahishasura, was given a boon of invincibility by Lord Brahma, meaning that no man or God can kill him. But, Mahishasura misused the boon and begin to create havoc in the universe. To put an end to this destruction, Goddess Durga was created by all the Gods who together used their powers to help the Goddess kill Mahishasura. On Dashami, Goddess Durga killed the demon, and hence, the day is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami marking the triumph of good over evil.

West Bengal prepares for Durga Puja amid COVID-19

On September 22, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police Department informed that they have decided to deploy Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones to monitor crowds in the city during the upcoming festive season in West Bengal. As a part of its security arrangements during the Durga Puja festival, camera-fitted drones will fly across the town to ensure crowd management and law and order.

