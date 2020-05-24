Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020: History, Significance And Celebration Details Of This Day

Maharana Pratap was the 16th century King who ruled over Mewar, a state in north-western India. He was born to parents Maharana Udai Singh II and Rani Jeevant Kanwa. Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed towards the end of May or the beginning of June. Maharana Pratap Singh belonged to the Sisodyiya Rajput Clan.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020: History, Significance, and Celebration

History of Maharana Pratap Singh

Since his childhood, Rana Pratap Singh had the passion that a Kshatriya king needs to possess. However, the great king faced many struggles in his career. He kept on fighting with Akbar all his life.

Akbar tried several ways to win over Maharana Pratap Singh, but he always faced failure. When Akbar killed 30,000 unarmed residents of Chittor only because they refused to convert to Islam. This made Maharana Pratap revolt against Akbar and he followed the strict codes of Kshatriya to fight Akbar.

Maharana Pratap was a legendary king and one of the true patriots who initiated the first war of Independence. After Maharana Pratap Singh fought the famous Battle of Haldigiri with Mughal Emperor Akbar. Since then, his birth anniversary is celebrated in full fledge every year.

Celebration of Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020

On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020, special puja and processions are held in his remembrance on the great king. There are several cultural programs and debates organised on this day. Many people also visit his statue on this special day and offer flowers for the great king. Havan and Pooja are initiated at the Maharana Pratap Memorial located atop the Moti Magri or Pearl Hill in Udaipur.

A grand colourful procession is also organized with horses and people carrying Maharana’s portraits. People across the country, from every caste and creed, take part in the procession. Maharana Pratap Singh was a king who fought for his people and thus, he is remembered for his heroism. He is also an epitome of heroism and the spirit of freedom, pride and valour. Maharana Pratap Singh died of several injuries during a hunting event on January 29, 1597, at the age of 56.

