Maharana Pratap Jayanti Images To Send To Friends And Family

In the north Indian states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, the 3rd day of the month of Jyeshta is considered a regional public holiday. This day is celebrated as on Maharana Pratap Jayanti. This usually falls in the latter end of May or early June if we go by the Georgian calendar. This day is marked as a holiday as it is the birth anniversary of an eminent ruler in the 16th century. Yes, he is Maharana Pratap, the king who stood up to the might of the Mughal Empire. This year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, May 25, 2020. Here are some Maharana Pratap images. Take a look at the Maharana Pratap Jayanti images here.

Read Also | Masik Shivaratri Quotes For You And Your Family To Have Positivity Around

Maharana Pratap Jayanti images

"Hassen to bahut hote hai par sabhi, Rani Padmini jaise nahi hate, Poot to sabhi hote hai par, Maharana Pratap Jaise Rajput Nahi Hote."

"Rajputs are the real heroes of our Indian history. Let’s celebrate one of them today Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti"

"Maharana Pratap an eternal patriot who fought the first war of independence. He has been a source of inspiration to one and all. Let celebrate this day in his honour. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti."

Read Also | Masik Shivaratri Images To Share With Your Family And Friends On The Auspicious Day

"Maharana Pratap was an epitome of the glorious Rajput tradition of our country, The mannerism and valour of Rajputs has been a source of inspiration to one and all. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti".

"Chandani chand ban gayi, Aandhi Toofan ban gayi, Jis talwar ki nok par jeeta tha Bharat ko, wo talwar hi Rajputana ki shaan ban gayi.”

"Mewar Gourav Rana Pratap ki Jayanti ki sabhi theekanay daro ko hardik Shubhkamnay its TRIBUTE to the Great King MAHARANA PRATAP on his Birth Anniversary. ðŸ™‚"

Read Also | Masik Shivaratri Wishes To Send To Your Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day

"Kabhi jhukate nahi sar apna, katate hai ya kat jate hai, rajput blood is a blood, Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti."

"Maharana Pratap jaise yodha sahstrabdiyon, me kewal ek baar hi janam lete hai, wo bhi rajputon ke maan samman or gaurav ko badhane ke liye."

"Tera Prakop sare Sansaar ka Mahapralay ho, Teri Prasannata hi Anand ka Vishay ho, wah bhakti de ki Bismil Sukh mai tujhe na bhul, wah sakti de ki dukh me kayar na ye dil ho.”

Read Also | Masik Shivratri 2020: Everything About The Significance & How The Festival Is Celebrated

"Jung Khaai Talwaar Sey Yudh Nhi Ladey Jaate Langdey Ghode Pey Daav Nhi Lagaaye Jaate Yun Lakho Veer Hotey Hein Par Sabh MAHARANA PRATAP SINGH Nhi Hotey Khubsoorat Har Ladki Hoti H Par Sab Rani “PADMINI” Nhi Hoti, Dharti Par Poot Tho Sabhi Hotey Hein Par Sbhi “RAJPUT” Nhi Hotey Hain"