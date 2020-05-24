Maharana Pratap Jayanti Messages In English To Share On This Remarkable Day

Quick links:
Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a regional holiday celebrated in Indian states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The day is celebrated on the third day of the month of Jyeshta. And, hence usually the day takes place in late May or June in the western calendar. The regional holiday marks the birth anniversary of an eminent ruler of the 16th century who stood up to the fight against the Mughal Empire.
Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, in Rajasthan. His father was Maharana Udai Singh II, who was the ruler of the Kingdom of Mewar, and their capital was Chittor. In the year 1567, Chittor was surrounded by the formidable forces from the Mughal Empire. Hence, Maharana Udai Singh II decided to leave Chittor, and relocate west to Gogunda.
Maharana Udai Singh II died in the year 1572, and after a power struggle with one of his siblings, Pratap Singh became the Maharana of Mewar. Later, in January 1597, he was seriously injured in a hunting accident. He passed away at the age of 56 on January 29, 1597.
I feel proud to be born in the country which also belongs to Maharana Pratap…. Wishing you a very Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Let’s celebrate one of them today. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti
