Maharana Pratap Jayanti Messages In English To Share On This Remarkable Day

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a regional holiday celebrated in Indian states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The day is celebrated on the third day of the month of Jyeshta. And, hence usually the day takes place in late May or June in the western calendar. The regional holiday marks the birth anniversary of an eminent ruler of the 16th century who stood up to the fight against the Mughal Empire.

History of Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, in Rajasthan. His father was Maharana Udai Singh II, who was the ruler of the Kingdom of Mewar, and their capital was Chittor. In the year 1567, Chittor was surrounded by the formidable forces from the Mughal Empire. Hence, Maharana Udai Singh II decided to leave Chittor, and relocate west to Gogunda.

Maharana Udai Singh II died in the year 1572, and after a power struggle with one of his siblings, Pratap Singh became the Maharana of Mewar. Later, in January 1597, he was seriously injured in a hunting accident. He passed away at the age of 56 on January 29, 1597.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti messages in English

Remembering the true son of mother India Maharana Pratap Singh who chose to eat rotis made of grass but never surrendered his religion nor his pride to Akbar. The man who fought bravely till last breath for his motherland. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Maharana Pratap – an eternal patriot who fought the first war of independence. He has been a source of inspiration to one and all. Let’s celebrate this day in his honour

Happy maharana pratap jayanti.

Happy maharana pratap jayanti. Rajputs are the real heroes of our Indian history. Let us salute to than warrior who will continue to inspire generations to come with his courage and determination…. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti!!

I feel proud to be born in the country which also belongs to Maharana Pratap…. Wishing you a very Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Let’s celebrate one of them today. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Let us take inspiration from Rana to love our country and to fight for the honour of our nation…. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

We are fortunate to have inspiring heroes’ stories to motivate us to love our country…. A very Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti!!!

The strength and valour of Rana will inspire the generations to come…. He will always live in our hearts!!! Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti to all.

We are blessed to born on land where lived heroes like Rana…. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

It is the day dedicated to the most inspiring hero of all times who defined love for the nation in the most special way…. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Celebrations of Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be complete only when each one of us will contribute ourselves to make our country a nation of Maharana Pratap.

