Maharashtra Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: Know Why Maharashtra Day Is Celebrated

Each year, the Marathi community celebrates Maharashtra Day all around the world on May 1. Most people are aware that May 1 is Labour Day but not many people know that this day is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day. Along with Maharastra Day, Gujarat Day is also celebrated on May 1 each year as the states of Maharashtra and Gujrat were formed on May 1. Read on to know more about Maharashtra Day history and significance.

Maharashtra Day History

The reason why people celebrate May 1 as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day is the date of the formation of the states. On the first of May, the existing state of Maharashtra was formed in 1960. Before the establishment of the state, then known as Bombay, people from this region communicated in several languages like Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, and Konkani. However, later, The Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan put forth their demand of forming a separate State.

There were various protests held with the aim to fulfil their demand. The protest continued till the year 1960. Finally, in the same year 1960, an act was passed by the Parliament of India legalising the existence of the state of Maharashtra. The act was called the Bombay Reorganization Act and it was passed with the aim to divide the multilingual state of existing Mumbai, then known as Bombay, into two states Gujarat and Maharashtra. The act was passed and legislation became effective on the first of May, 1960.

Maharashtra Day Significance

Maharashtra Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and every year the main function is held in Mumbai, in Shivaji Park, Dadar. The State Governor, Mumbai police, etc all gather at the Shivaji Park and they all are a part of the parade. Various events are held that shed light on the culture and traditions of Maharashtra. However, this year, looking at the conditions of COVID-19, celebrations have been subdued. People can celebrate Maharashtra Day 2021 day by sending wishes to their fellow Marathi citizens. This is a day meant to celebrate the formation of Maharastra, its language and diverse culture. In Gujarat, the day is celebrated with events, ceremonies and parades.

