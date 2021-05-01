Maharashtra Day 2021: Images To Send To Your Family And Friends For Happy Maharashtra Day

Each year, the Marathi community around the world celebrates Maharashtra Day on May 1. The first day of May is celebrated as Maharashtra Day as the state of Maharashtra was formed on this day in 1960. Before Maharastra was formally established the whole area was known as the region of Bombay and was home to communities such as Marathi, Parsi, Gujrati, Konkani etc. The Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan demanded the creation of the state of Maharashtra in the late 1950s.

In 1960, an act was passed by the Parliament of India legalising the existence of the state of Maharashtra. The act was called the Bombay Reorganization Act and it was passed with the aim to divide the multilingual state of existing Mumbai, then known as Bombay, into two states Gujarat and Maharashtra. On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, we have compiled a set of Maharashtra Day Images for you to share with your family and friends.

60 years of #MaharashtraDay!



This medallion was presented by Shri S.K. Patil to Shri Babasaheb Phansalkar — my late grandfather and Patil’s astrologer — on May 1st, 1960 pic.twitter.com/zhulMD3KNf — Milind Deora | à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¤°à¤¾ â˜®ï¸ (@milinddeora) May 1, 2020

May 1 is celebrated as #maharashtraday every year to commemorate the creation of the state on May 1, 1960. Also known as #MaharashtraDiwas . It marks the day the state was formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. #maharashtraday2020 pic.twitter.com/zMynmebsGD — With Sanjay Nirupam (@withSNirupam) May 1, 2020

This year due to COVID-19, most public and social festivities have been shut down. People can't go out to celebrate Maharashtra Day. In that case, we have compiled a list of quotes and wishes you can send to your Marathi friends and family on the occasion of Maharastra Day.

Constitution gave us faith, freedom and peace. So, let’s celebrate this day with pride. Happy Maharashtra Day 2021.

Take pride in being a Maharashtrian. The state works together with other states to make India shine. Jay Maharashtra.

Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May this state will progress with new developments in the years to come. Long Live Maharashtra.

Sending warm wishes and greetings to you and your family on this day. Happy Maharashtra Day.

On this day of Maharashtra, let’s unite and promise to take our state to new heights together.

May this day lead us to the right path of peace and social harmony. Happy Maharashtra Day 2021.

Wishing all the people living in Maharashtra, a Happy Maharashtra Day 2021. Long Live Maharashtra

We love our nation, India and we love Maharashtra. Wishing everyone a very Happy Maharashtra Day.

We are proud to be raised in Maharashtra. We are proud of the Marathi language. We are proud of our culture. Wish you all a Happy Maharashtra Day 2021

Jai Maharashtra Maza, Garza Maharashtra Mera. Happy Maharashtra Day 2021.

