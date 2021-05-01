Maharashtra Day 2021: Images To Send To Your Family And Friends For Happy Maharashtra Day

Quick links:
Each year, the Marathi community around the world celebrates Maharashtra Day on May 1. The first day of May is celebrated as Maharashtra Day as the state of Maharashtra was formed on this day in 1960. Before Maharastra was formally established the whole area was known as the region of Bombay and was home to communities such as Marathi, Parsi, Gujrati, Konkani etc. The Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan demanded the creation of the state of Maharashtra in the late 1950s.
In 1960, an act was passed by the Parliament of India legalising the existence of the state of Maharashtra. The act was called the Bombay Reorganization Act and it was passed with the aim to divide the multilingual state of existing Mumbai, then known as Bombay, into two states Gujarat and Maharashtra. On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, we have compiled a set of Maharashtra Day Images for you to share with your family and friends.
This year due to COVID-19, most public and social festivities have been shut down. People can't go out to celebrate Maharashtra Day. In that case, we have compiled a list of quotes and wishes you can send to your Marathi friends and family on the occasion of Maharastra Day.