Maharashtra Day Messages In English To Share On This Special Occasion

Every year May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day. It is in the honour of the formation of the state of Maharashtra from the division of the Bombay State in 1960. The day is also known as Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Diwas. Maharashtra Day is generally associated with parades and political ceremonies and speeches, in addition to the various other public and private events to celebrate the tradition and history of Maharashtra. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, no event will take place this year. Read to know messages that you can share on this occasion.

Maharashtra Day messages in English

I wish all People living in Maharashtra, Happy Maharashtra Day. On this Maharashtra Day Lets Unite.

JAI JAI MAHARASHTRA MAZA, GARZA MAHARASHTRA MERA! Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

Constitution Gave Us Faith, freedom, Peace and Pride. So Let’s Value the Day it was created And Wish Happy Maharashtra day with a smile.

Long Live Maharashtra. What the people want is very simple. They want Maharashtra as good as its promise. Jai Maharashtra!

Let's remember the glory of Maharashtra on this special day. Happy Maharashtra Day. Jai Maharashtra

Let us remember the golden heritage of our state and feel proud to be a Maharashtrian. Happy Maharashtra Day

I love my Nation, I love my India, I love my freedom, I love my Maharashtra, “Jai Jai Maharashtra...!!”

Here’s wishing you Happy Maharashtra Day May prosperity and goodwill Keep coming your way.

Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza,

Garza Maharashtra Mera !!!

Happy Maharashtra Day 2020

Jai Maharashtra

Other might have forgotten, But never can I, The spirit of my Maharashtra Furls very high. Happy Maharashtra Day

May the light with which we celebrate Maharashtra Day show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony. Happy Maharashtra Day.

In this pandemic, we should not let our hopes fade away. Let’s not forget that Maharashtra faced many problems and has always overcome them stronger than before. This Maharashtra Day we should help and support each other while following the guidelines. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020

