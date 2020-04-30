Maharashtra Day Quotes That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Quick links:
Maharashtra Day is also known as Maharashtra Din. The day is celebrated each other on May 1. Maharastra Day is commonly associated with parades, political speeches and ceremonies. It is celebrated in order to commemorate the creation of the state of Maharashtra from the division of the Bombay State back then on May 1, 1960. On this day, people also send various messages on social media to wish a happy Maharashtra Day to their friends and family. So, if you have been searching for Maharashtra Day quotes on the internet, here are some Maharashtra Day quotes that you can send to your friends and family.
Sweet and Sour
Here I'm Wishing you luck in
every aspect of life
Happy Maharashtra Day
Justice brotherhood and love
Is the song in our heart
Let’s join hands on Maharashtra Day
This land is our inseparable part
Let us all remember the golden heritage of
our state and feel proud to be a part of Maharashtra
Happy Maharashtra Day
Maharashtra is a tune.
It must be sung together.
Long Live Maharashtra
On this Maharashtra Day let us unite and promise to take our state to reach new heights.
May the light that we celebrate
Happy Maharashtra Day
show us the way and lead us together on
the path of peace and social harmony
May the spirit of Maharashtra
Stay in the core of your heart
Let’s salute this state with pride
It’s our own inseparable part
Other might have forgotten,
But never can I,
The spirit of my Maharashtra
Furls very high
Happy Maharashtra Day
On this Maharashtra Day
May all our dreams of tomorrow come true
Let’s pay respects to our land
Preserve the old and build the new
Happy Maharashtra Day
Proud to be Marathi, Proud to be a Maharashtrian. Jai Maharashtra ! Happy Maharashtra Day !!
We are proud to be a Maharashtrian. We are proud of the Marathi language. We cherish our culture, our allegiance is to the soil. Happy Maharashtra Day!
Maharashtra's success story, the heroic story of Maharashtra, forehead, head at the feet of Mother Earth, Happy Maharashtra Day!
If it becomes a stone, it will become "Sahyadri"! If it becomes soil, it will become "Maharashtra"! If it becomes a sword, it will not be "Bhavani Mata's"! Happy Maharashtra Day! Jai Maharashtra!
Long Live Maharashtra
What the people want is very simple.
They want Maharashtra as good as its promise.
Jai Maharashtra
I wish all People living in Maharashtra,
Happy Maharashtra Day On this Maharashtra Day Lets Unite
Celebrate the culture and celebrate the pride in Maharashtra, Happy Maharashtra Day
Even if you are not mine, I am yours because you are from Maharashtra, And Maharashtra is mine Jai Maharashtra!
Do not be afraid. To the Sultan of the heavens, Answering the tongue. The lion of Sahyadri roars, Shivshambhu Raja. The cry echoed through the poverty, Maharashtra is mine .. Jai Jai Maharashtra Happy Maharashtra Day!
I love my Nation,
I love my India,
I love my freedom,
I love my Maharashtra,
Jai Jai Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day!
The land of Marathas.
Is the land of Peace, Joy, Courage and Proud
Proud to be a Marathi. Happy Maharashtra Day!
United we stand, divide we fall..
Stronger we grow, higher we flow!
Happy Maharashtra Day
We live on our own choice, We live Free,
On Maharashtra Day, Wishing All Marathi People…
Happy Maharashtra Diwas, Jai Bharat, Jai Maharashtra.
We The Youth Of India Should Take
A Pledge That Till Our Last Breath
We Will Fight Terrorism
And Protect Our Mother INDIA
With All We Have
Happy Maharashtra Day
Here’s wishing you
Happy Maharashtra Day
May prosperity and goodwill
Keep coming your way
Dreams in your eyes
Pride in heart
Today is a day
To make a different start
Remember the history
Keep faith & stay
Here’s wishing you all
Happy Maharashtra Day
Freedom in mind,
Strength in words,
The pureness in our blood,
Pride in our souls,
Zeal in Our hearts,
Let us salute the spirit of Maharashtra
Happy Maharashtra Day
