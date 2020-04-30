Maharashtra Day Quotes That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Maharashtra Day is also known as Maharashtra Din. The day is celebrated each other on May 1. Maharastra Day is commonly associated with parades, political speeches and ceremonies. It is celebrated in order to commemorate the creation of the state of Maharashtra from the division of the Bombay State back then on May 1, 1960. On this day, people also send various messages on social media to wish a happy Maharashtra Day to their friends and family. So, if you have been searching for Maharashtra Day quotes on the internet, here are some Maharashtra Day quotes that you can send to your friends and family.

Quotes on Maharashtra Day

Sweet and Sour

Here I'm Wishing you luck in

every aspect of life

Happy Maharashtra Day

Justice brotherhood and love

Is the song in our heart

Let’s join hands on Maharashtra Day

This land is our inseparable part

Let us all remember the golden heritage of

our state and feel proud to be a part of Maharashtra

Happy Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra is a tune.

It must be sung together.

Long Live Maharashtra

On this Maharashtra Day let us unite and promise to take our state to reach new heights.

May the light that we celebrate

Happy Maharashtra Day

show us the way and lead us together on

the path of peace and social harmony

May the spirit of Maharashtra

Stay in the core of your heart

Let’s salute this state with pride

It’s our own inseparable part

Other might have forgotten,

But never can I,

The spirit of my Maharashtra

Furls very high

Happy Maharashtra Day

On this Maharashtra Day

May all our dreams of tomorrow come true

Let’s pay respects to our land

Preserve the old and build the new

Happy Maharashtra Day

Proud to be Marathi, Proud to be a Maharashtrian. Jai Maharashtra ! Happy Maharashtra Day !!

We are proud to be a Maharashtrian. We are proud of the Marathi language. We cherish our culture, our allegiance is to the soil. Happy Maharashtra Day!

Maharashtra's success story, the heroic story of Maharashtra, forehead, head at the feet of Mother Earth, Happy Maharashtra Day!

If it becomes a stone, it will become "Sahyadri"! If it becomes soil, it will become "Maharashtra"! If it becomes a sword, it will not be "Bhavani Mata's"! Happy Maharashtra Day! Jai Maharashtra!

Long Live Maharashtra

What the people want is very simple.

They want Maharashtra as good as its promise.

Jai Maharashtra

I wish all People living in Maharashtra,

Happy Maharashtra Day On this Maharashtra Day Lets Unite

Celebrate the culture and celebrate the pride in Maharashtra, Happy Maharashtra Day

Even if you are not mine, I am yours because you are from Maharashtra, And Maharashtra is mine Jai Maharashtra!

Do not be afraid. To the Sultan of the heavens, Answering the tongue. The lion of Sahyadri roars, Shivshambhu Raja. The cry echoed through the poverty, Maharashtra is mine .. Jai Jai Maharashtra Happy Maharashtra Day!

I love my Nation,

I love my India,

I love my freedom,

I love my Maharashtra,

Jai Jai Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day!

The land of Marathas.

Is the land of Peace, Joy, Courage and Proud

Proud to be a Marathi. Happy Maharashtra Day!

United we stand, divide we fall..

Stronger we grow, higher we flow!

Happy Maharashtra Day

We live on our own choice, We live Free,

On Maharashtra Day, Wishing All Marathi People…

Happy Maharashtra Diwas, Jai Bharat, Jai Maharashtra.

We The Youth Of India Should Take

A Pledge That Till Our Last Breath

We Will Fight Terrorism

And Protect Our Mother INDIA

With All We Have

Happy Maharashtra Day

Here’s wishing you

Happy Maharashtra Day

May prosperity and goodwill

Keep coming your way

Dreams in your eyes

Pride in heart

Today is a day

To make a different start

Remember the history

Keep faith & stay

Here’s wishing you all

Happy Maharashtra Day

Freedom in mind,

Strength in words,

The pureness in our blood,

Pride in our souls,

Zeal in Our hearts,

Let us salute the spirit of Maharashtra

Happy Maharashtra Day

