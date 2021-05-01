Maharashtra Day Quotes And Wishes That You Can Send Your Family And Friends

Maharashtra Day is observed as a state holiday to commemorate the creation of the state on May 1, 1960. Celebrated on May 1 every year, it is commonly associated with parades, political speeches and ceremonies in Maharashtra. Various public and private events celebrate the history and traditions of Maharashtra on this day. People send Maharashtra day quotes, messages, and wishes to their family and friends to celebrate the spirit of this day. Take a look at some of them below.

A look at Maharashtra Day quotes

Maharashtra is a tune. It must be sung together. Long Live Maharashtra

Let us all remember the golden heritage of our state and feel proud to be a part of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day

Others might have forgotten, But never can I, The spirit of my Maharashtra Furls very high. Happy Maharashtra Day

Justice brotherhood and love Is the song in our heart Let’s join hands on Maharashtra Day This land is our inseparable part

Proud to be Marathi, Proud to be a Maharashtrian. Jai Maharashtra! Happy Maharashtra Day !!

We are proud to be Maharashtrian. We are proud of the Marathi language. We cherish our culture, our allegiance is to the soil. Happy Maharashtra Day!

If it becomes a stone, it will become "Sahyadri"! If it becomes soil, it will become "Maharashtra"! If it becomes a sword, it will not be "Bhavani Mata's"! Happy Maharashtra Day! Jai Maharashtra!

Constitution gave us faith, freedom and peace. So, let’s celebrate this day with pride. Happy Maharashtra Day 2021.

Take pride in being a Maharashtrian. The state works together with other states to make India shine. Jay Maharashtra.

On this day of Maharashtra, let’s unite and promise to take our state to new heights together.

A look at Maharashtra Day wishes

Jai Maharashtra Maza, Garza Maharashtra Mera. Wish you a Happy Maharashtra Day.

Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May this state will progress with new developments in the years to come. Long Live Maharashtra.

Sending warm wishes and greetings to you and your family on this day. Happy Maharashtra Day.

Here’s wishing you, Happy Maharashtra Day, May prosperity and goodwill keep coming your way.

Sweet and Sour Here I'm Wishing you luck in every aspect of life Happy Maharashtra Day.

