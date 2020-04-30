Maharashtra Day Wishes To Send To Your Family, Friends And Relatives

Maharashtra Day or May Day or Maharashtra Diwas is celebrated every year on May 1 all over the state. The history of the day goes back to 1960 when Maharashtra was formed from the division of Bombay State. The day is celebrated with parades and political speeches on history and traditions of Maharashtra. Also, each year, the Government of Maharashtra issues a notice announcing the 1st of May to be a public holiday. Here are some of the wishes for Maharastra Day which one can share on this special day.

Maharashtra Day Wishes

May the light that we celebrate show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony. Happy Maharashtra Day.

Long live Maharashtra. What people want is very simple; they want Maharashtra as good as its promise. Happy Maharashtra Day

On this Maharashtra Day, let us unite and promise to take our state to reach new heights.

I love my Nation, I love my India, I love my freedom, I love my Maharashtra, Jai Jai Maharashtra..!!

Sending warm greetings and best wishes to you on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. May the state scale newer heights of development in the years to come.

Long Live Maharashtra

I wish all People living in Maharashtra, Happy Maharashtra Day. On this Maharashtra Day Lets Unite. Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza

Here’s wishing you Happy Maharashtra Day. May prosperity and goodwill keep coming your way

I adore my Nation, I adore my India, I adore my opportunity, I adore my Maharashtra, ” Jai Maharashtra..!! “

Dreams in your eyes Pride in heart Today is a day To make a different start Remember the history Keep the faith & stay Here’s wishing you all Happy Maharashtra Day

Let us remember the golden heritage of our state and feel proud to be a part of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day

Other might have forgotten, But never can I, The spirit of my Maharashtra Furls very high. Happy Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra is a move that should be praised by all together …. Jai Maharashtra.

Constitution Gave Us Faith, Freedom, Peace and Pride. So Let’s Value the Day It Was Created And Wish Happy Maharashtra Day With a Smile. Happy Maharashtra Day

Justice, Brotherhood and Love Are the Songs in Our Heart, Let’s Join Hands on Maharashtra Day This Land Is Our Inseparable Part.

