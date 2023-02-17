Mahashivratri 2023: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals To Remember

The festival of Mahashivratri 2023 is right across the corner and devotees all over the country are all geared up to celebrate the auspicious day.

Shivratri is one of the major Hindu festivals, dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is celebrated every year. On this day, devotees observe fast, meditate, visit temples, and perform puja to honour Bholenaath.

Mahashivratri 2023: Date and Time

Shivratri falls on the 14th date of every month, just a day before the new moon. For the unversed, there are a total of 12 shivaratris which take place annually out of which, Mahashivratri has the utmost importance.

This year Mahashivratri will be observed on February 18th, 2023. Meanwhile, the Chaturdashi tithi will start from February 18 at 08:02 pm and will go on till February 19 at 04:18 pm.

Mahashivratri 2023: Puja time

The first ratri prahar puja time for Mahashivratri is set to begin at 06:13 pm till 09:24 pm on February 18.

Mahashivratri 2023: Rituals

Since Mahashivratri holds such auspicious significance, the puja rituals on this day are performed with utmost devotion and sincerity. The ceremonies start with observing fast for the day and applying sindoor and vibhuti on shivling post taking a bath.

A number of fruits are offered to Lord Shiva along with bel leaves, ghee, sandalwood, rosewater, and milk. And lastly, Shiva aarti is performed which is said to bring peace and prosperity to one's life.

Mahashivratri 2023: Significance

As per the legends, Mahashivratri is celebrated as a celebration of an event where Lord Shiva saved the world from ending. It is said that he drank the poisonous elixir from the ocean and marked the victory of good over evil.

Meanwhile, some legends have it that Mahashivratri is observed to honour the matrimonial association of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati where the two got married on the auspicious day.