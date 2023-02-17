Mahashivratri 2023: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share On The Festival

The devotees of Lord Shiva will be celebrating the festival of Mahashivratri. The auspicious occasion will be marked on February 18, and will go into February 19. The two days will be immersed in the prayer of the almighty and the devotees will also be observing a fast. The day is devoted to the service of the Lord and sharing wishes and quotes on the occasion will make your loved ones feel like you are keeping them in your thoughts.

Wishes and Quotes to share on Mahashivratri

On Mahashivratri, devotees visit the temples of Lord Shiva and make offerings. It is the long-held belief that if one prays to Lord Shiva with their heart, their wishes are fulfilled and all difficulties from the life are removed. Hindus will be celebrating Mahashivratri with fervour and will pray for the good health of their families and close ones. Share these wishes and quotes on the holy occasion and soak in the festive spirit.