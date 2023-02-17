Last Updated:

Mahashivratri 2023: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share On The Festival

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, share wishes and quotes with your loved ones and let them know that you are keeping them in your thoughts.

The devotees of Lord Shiva will be celebrating the festival of Mahashivratri. The auspicious occasion will be marked on February 18, and will go into February 19. The two days will be immersed in the prayer of the almighty and the devotees will also be observing a fast. The day is devoted to the service of the Lord and sharing wishes and quotes on the occasion will make your loved ones feel like you are keeping them in your thoughts. 

Wishes and Quotes to share on Mahashivratri

On Mahashivratri, devotees visit the temples of Lord Shiva and make offerings. It is the long-held belief that if one prays to Lord Shiva with their heart, their wishes are fulfilled and all difficulties from the life are removed. Hindus will be celebrating Mahashivratri with fervour and will pray for the good health of their families and close ones. Share these wishes and quotes on the holy occasion and soak in the festive spirit.   

  • Lord Shiva will always clear the darkness for us. Just keep the faith in him. Happy Mahashivratri. 
  • May Lord Shiva's many blessings bring you happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony. Happy Mahashivratri to you and your family.
  • He is all and everything. He is the Universe. Happy Mahashivratri. 
  • Mahadev teaches you to do deeds that are good for people. Happy Mahashivratri. 
  • Adiyogi belongs to the past, future and even present. 
  • May you and your loved ones always be surrounded by the love and blessings of Lord Shiva. Warm wishes on Mahashivratri to you. 
  • Nothing in this world is left out of Shiva’s life. He is so complex and so complete. Happy Mahashivratri to you and your family.
  • You are free to make any decision you desire, but you aren’t free from the consequences of those decisions.
