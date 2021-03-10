Mahashivratri Fast Rules And Vrat Food To Consume On The Auspicious Festival

Mahashivratri 2021 will be celebrated with great joy and excitement on March 11. As the name suggests, the festival is an honour to Lord Shiva. Unlike major Hindu festivals, this festival is celebrated at night which is also called the Great Night of Shiva. Devotees offer their prayers and seek blessings from Lord Shiva on the festival. Devotees also visit Lord Shiva’s temples to offer their prayers on the festivals.

Various events are held all over India to celebrate the festival. A lot of people also observe a fast or 'vrat' on the festival. Ahead of the Mahashivratri 2021, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Mahashivratri fast rules and which Mahashivratri vrat food is allowed to consume at the festival. For all the people who are wondering about the Mahashivratri fast rules and its vrat food, here is everything you need to know about it.

Mahashivratri fast rules and Mahashivratri Vrat food

On Mahashivratri, one should start their day by waking up early, preferable during the Brahma Muhurat which is two hours before sunrise. After taking a bath, one should wear clean clothes and do meditation for some time before getting started with the vrat and fast. The person should also worship Lord Shiva by offering prayers and performing Pooja while chanting the mantra, Om Namah Shivay’ While observing this fast, consumption of rice, wheat or pulses in any form should not be done. Onions and garlic should also be not consumed during the vrat.

It is advised that rock salt (sendha namak) should be used instead of normal salt. If possible, one should have a complete fast or only one meal in the whole day. A lot of people who do not observe fast, avoid eating onion and garlic during the festival too. Eating light food which is easy to digest is suggested to eat during the fast. One can opt for eating fruits or having milk. Several recipes which are suitable for fasting can also be eaten during the vrat. Here is a look at some of the food items which can be consumed during the fast of Mahashivratri and some happy Shivratri images.

Mahashivratri Vrat food

Sabudana Khichdi

Sama Ke Chawal Ki Idli

Farali Pattice

Sabudana Vada

Fruit Chaat

Farali Batata Vada

Sabudana Thalipeeth

Sabudana Tikki

Sabudana Bhel

Sama Chawal Khichdi

Rajgira Roti

Rajgira Ki Poori

Vrat Ki Kadhi

Sabudana Kheer

Rajgira Kheer

Happy Shivratri Images

Image Credits: Shutterstock

Image Credits: Pixabay

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock