Mahashivratri Images And Status To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals in Hindu mythology. The festival is celebrated every year in honour of the god Shiva. The Mahashivratri 2021 will be celebrated with great joy and excitement today on March 11 all over India. The devotees will visit the temples of Lord Shiva and offer their prayers to the god of destruction. He is also the third in the Hindu triumvirate, after Lord Brahma — the God of Creation, and Lord Vishnu — the God of Preservation.

Mahashivratri is considered as the time when Shiva and Shakti converge and become one. In other words, it is the convergence of masculine and feminine energies which balance the world. Various events are held throughout the country on the day and also on the night of Mahashivratri. Devotees share Mahashivratri images and Mahashivratri status updates with their loved ones to celebrate the day. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, here is a look at some of the best Mahashivratri images and Mahashivratri status updates to share.

Mahashivratri Images

Image Credits: Unsplash

Image Credits: Pixabay

Mahashivratri status

On this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Shiva's all blessing be with you. May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind you of all your abilities and strive it lift to heights. Happy Mahashivratri to you! READ | Hrithik Roshan says 'proud of you mother' as she leads family's Mahashivratri celebrations

May all your prayers be granted by Bhagwaan Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Mahashivratri 2021!

Keep saying Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Mahashivratri, 2021!

This Shivratri may Shivji shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness upon each of your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivratri

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Mahashivaratri to you!

Spend the whole night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! A very Happy Mahashivratri to you and your family!

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Mahashivratri!

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri may the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all good things and perfect health. Happy Mahashivratri to you!

May this morning bring a positive change in your life. Celebrate the day with full devotion. Happy Mahashivratri to you.

Image Credits: Pixabay