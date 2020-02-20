Mahashivratri Puja Vidhi At Home: A Step By Step Guide To Follow The Ritual

Mahashivratri, which translates to ‘the Great Night of Shiva’, is an annual festival celebrated by Hindus in the glory of Lord Shiva, one of the most revered Gods of the religion. The festival is celebrated in every nook and corner of the country with different rituals and traditions. However, a common ritual of Mahashivratri puja vidhi at home is followed. Here is a step by step guide to follow this puja, according to various texts from religious scriptures and books:

Happy Mahashivratri - Mahashivratri Puja Vidhi At Home

The followers believe that one should get up very early in the morning on the day of the puja. They also believe that adding sesame seeds to the bathing water not only purifies body but also the soul. If possible one should prefer bathing in the Ganges. While showering with the holy water, one should take an oath to keep fasting for the whole day. One should seek the blessing of Lord Shiva to stick to their good ways of life. In the evening, before going to the temple for Mahashivratri puja, one should again take bath. Those who cannot visit the temple, they can perform Mahashivratri puja vidhi at home by shaping the mud in the Shiva Linga form and applying Ghee to it. According to the ancient texts and scriptures, the Mahashivratri Katha and puja need to be performed with various materials like rose water, yoghurt, Ghee, milk, honey, sugar, water and sandalwood. The Puja can be done either one time or four times in the whole day. People who perform Four Prahar Puja should do the Abhishek with water during the first Prahar, the second Prahar with curd Abhishek, third Prahar with Ghee Abhishek and the fourth with honey Abhishek. After performing the Abhishek rituals, the Shiva Linga should be adorned with garlands of Bilva leaves. The reason behind using the Bilva leaves is that they appease Lord Shiva. After adoring the Shiva Linga with Bilva garland, Kumkum and Chandan are applied and Dhup is lighted. Then other items like Madar flower, Vibhuti also called as Bhasm are offered to the Shiva Linga. Throughout the Mahashivratri puja, one should keep chanting the Mantra, “Om Namah Shivaya”. The fast should be broken only on the next day of Shivratri after having a bath before Chaturdashi Tithi ends. It is also recommended that one should have only one meal a day before Mahashivaratri so as to make sure that there is no trace of any undigested food inside the body when you are on the Mahashivratri fast.

Promo Image Credits - Shutterstock