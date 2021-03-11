Mahashivratri Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Mahashivratri is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India. Mahashivratri is celebrated in numerous ways across India. Devotees observe fasting during the day and keep a vigil during the night. The festival involves enchanting verses from sacred Hindu texts, offering fruits and flowers and prayers to Lord Shiva. This year Mahashivratri falls on March 11, 2021. Here is a list of Mahashivratri wishes and messages one can share with their loves ones on this auspicious day.
Image credits: Shutterstock
Mahashivratri wishes and messages
- Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with a clean heart. Happy Maha Shivaratri.
- Wishing you all a very happy Mahahivrati. God bless you all with lots and lots of happiness, your wishes will be accomplished. Om Namah Shivaya
- Happy Shivratri to all. Bhagwan Bholenath, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivaaye!
- May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you on the Shivaratri occasion with all good things and perfect health to you and your family. Happy Mahashivratri.
- On this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Shiva's all blessing be with you. May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind you of all your abilities and strive it lift to heights. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!
- May Lord Shiva bless you and your family. May happiness surround your environment. Happy Maha Shivaratri.
- This Maha Shivratri here's extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones.
- This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.
- May Lord Shiva guide you all your life! Sending you my best wishes this Maha Shivaratri
- May Shiva favour you with great wellbeing, joy and success, Om Namah Shivay!
- A day when positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Mahashivratri 2021!
- This Shivratri may Shivji shower his blessings on all of you and shower happiness upon each of your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Maha Shivratri
- Spend the whole night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! A very Happy Maha Shivratri to you and your family!