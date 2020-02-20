Mahashivratri Wishes In Hindi Which You Can Forward To Your Loved-ones

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, as it marks the celebration of Lord Shiva’s marriage. The festival is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Maagha month according to the Hindu calendar. People often fast on the night of Shivratri and sing hymns and praises in the name of Lord Shiva.

Wood apple leaves, cold water and milk are offered to the Shiva Lingam on this day as they are believed to be Lord Shiva's favourite. Here are some Mahashivratri wishes in Hindi, which you can share with your loved ones.

Mahashivratri wishes in Hindi

जो अमृत पीते हैं उन्हें देव कहते हैं

और जो विष पीते हैं,

उन्हें देवों के देव महादेव कहते हैं

हर हर महादेव

महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं...

Those who drink nectar are called devas And those who drink poison, He is called the God of Gods, Mahadev. Everywhere Shiva

महादेव तेरे बगैर, सब व्यर्थ है मेरा…

मैं हूं तेरा शब्द, और तू अर्थ है मेरा…

हर हर महादेव...

Mahadev without you, all is meaningless, I am your word, and you are my meaning. Everywhere Shiva

शिव की बनी रहे आप पर छाया,

पलट दे जो आपकी...किस्मत की काया

मिले आपको वो सब अपनी ज़िन्दगी में,

जो कभी किसी ने भी न पाया...

महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें...

Shiva's shadow is over you, he will flip your fate and will grant you all in life, Nobody ever found ... Happy Mahashivratri.

शिव की शक्ति,

शिव की भक्ति, ख़ुशी की बहार मिले,

शिवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर

आपको ज़िन्दगी की एक अच्छी शुरुआत मिले

महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं…

The power of Shiva, Devotion to Shiva, may you get all the happiness in the world. On the auspicious occasion of Shivratri Wish you a good start to life

