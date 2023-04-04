Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes Of Lord Mahavir To Share

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by the Jain community as the occasion marks the birth of Vardhamana Mahavira. He is the final of the twenty four ultimate teachers or Tirthankara of the current universe or Avasarpini. As per scriptures, Lord Mahavir was the one who founded Jainism and this festival is celebrated by his devotees with great enthusiasm.

People following Jainism celebrate this auspicious occasion by holding rath yatras. The idols of the Lord are pulled on a chariot and sacred rhymes are sung to worship Lord Mahavir and seek his blessings. Devotees perform ceremonial baths and sing devotional songs to commemorate the day. Also, abhisheka is applied to the idol of Lord Mahavir, Devotees also meditate as part of the celebrations.

People of the Jain community worship and perform puja in the worship of Lord Mahavir, do chairty work, and keep fast throughout the day. Many devotees visit the temple to pray to Lord Mahavir and monks narrate the tale of the Lord's journey. Also, demonstrations are held across India to spread the teachings of Lord Mahavir. He believed in non-violence and remained unaffected by negativity. On Mahavir Jayanti 2023, share wishes and quotes of Lord Mahavir with your loved ones.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes

May you receive Lord Mahavir's blessings, which will abound in pleasure and happiness throughout your existence. Greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

The best way to observe such auspicious opportunity is to strive for peace and stronging the bonds of brotherhood Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

I wish that Lord Mahavir gives you the strength to be right and the courage to walk on the correct path. Happy Mahavir Jayanthi to all.

There is no better happiness than having inner peace. Wish you all a very happy and peaceful Mahavir Jayanti.

I always pray to Lord Mahavir to bless you with what you deserve and not what you desire because you truly deserve more than you desire. Warm wishes on Mahavir Jayanti to you.

I pray that Lord Mahavir is always there to guide you on the right road to achieving your goals and to grant you prosperity in life. I hope you and your loved ones have a fortunate Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Quotes and teachings of Lord Mahavir

Lord Mahavir was a firm believer in non-violence, truthfulness, asetya, brahmacharya and aparigraha and espoused these ideas. Take a look at some of his quotes and be inspired on Mahavir Jayanti 2023.