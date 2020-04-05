Mahavir Jayanti Greetings To Send To Your Friends And Family On The Auspicious Day

Mahavir Jayanti is reportedly one of the most important festivals for the Jains. The day marks the birth of Mahavir, the 24th and the last Tirthankara of Jainism. As per the Hindu Calendar, Mahavir Jayanti must fall sometime between March and April. This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 06, 2020.

The auspicious day is celebrated by observing prayers and performing religious rituals like visiting a Jain temple. However, due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi, visiting the temple or celebrating with the community seems difficult. Nevertheless, one can send Mahavir Jayanti greetings to their loved ones. Here are some Mahavir Jayanti greetings, check them out.

Mahavir Jayanti greetings to send your family and friends:

May the holy words show you

The path to never-ending happiness

Sending you warm wishes on this auspicious day

Happy Mahavir Jayanti! The best way to observe such an auspicious occasion is to strive for peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Lets Pray for Peace and Harmony

For All of the Humankind on this Auspicious Day

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Sending you my best wishes on Mahavir Jayanti...

May the almighty bless you with all the happiness and you keep prospering in the years ahead... On this holy occasion, I wish that you always walk on the path of truth and peace…. Happy Mahavir Jayanti. On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti¸ I wish you lots of happiness, good health and success. May Lord Mahavir fulfil all your desires and fill your life with beautiful moments... Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

May the teachings of Lord Mahavir

inspire you Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May Lord Vardhman Mahavir

bless your life with knowledge

Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Adopt the path of Truth,

Knowledge and non-violence

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

