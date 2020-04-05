The Debate
Mahavir Jayanti Images To Share With Your Friends And Family

Festivals

Here are some of the Happy Mahavir Jayanti images for you to share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion. Read on to know more details.

mahavir jayanti images

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals of the Jains. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Mahavira. He is known to be the founder of Jainism and hence it is considered to be an auspicious day for the Jain community.

The temples are beautifully decorated with flags and flowers to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira. Chariot processions are carried out as people chant prayers. Traditional food is prepared particularly on this day and help is offered to the poor by offering them food or money. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 falls on April 6th. So with all that said now, here are some of the Mahavir Jayanti pictures to share with your loved ones:

Happy Mahavir Jayanti images you can share with your loved ones:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Inspirus Education (@inspirusedu) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Er. Shubham Jain (@shubhamj_official) on

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Aurangabad Jain Community Cancels Mahavir Jayanti Events

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GraphicCreative TV (@graphiccreativetv) on

 

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Over 800 Under Home Quarantine In Aurangabad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Revaz Consultancy® (@revazconsultancy) on

ALSO READ | Dry Days In April 2020 Listed Down To Help You Plan Parties Better

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sayaji Hotels (@sayajihotels) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by utsav sweets and snacks (@utsav_sweets_and_snacks) on

ALSO READ | Is Mahashivratri A Stock Market Holiday And Other Questions Answered Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aura Aesthetique (@auraesthetique) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aadhar Prime (@aadharprime) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesame School Gurgaon (@sesameschool_gurgaon) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maa Ki Rasoi (@maakirasoii) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LifeSculps Preserving Moments (@lifesculps) on

 

