Mahavir Jayanti Images To Share With Your Friends And Family

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals of the Jains. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Mahavira. He is known to be the founder of Jainism and hence it is considered to be an auspicious day for the Jain community.

The temples are beautifully decorated with flags and flowers to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira. Chariot processions are carried out as people chant prayers. Traditional food is prepared particularly on this day and help is offered to the poor by offering them food or money. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 falls on April 6th. So with all that said now, here are some of the Mahavir Jayanti pictures to share with your loved ones:

Happy Mahavir Jayanti images you can share with your loved ones:

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Aurangabad Jain Community Cancels Mahavir Jayanti Events

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Over 800 Under Home Quarantine In Aurangabad

ALSO READ | Dry Days In April 2020 Listed Down To Help You Plan Parties Better

ALSO READ | Is Mahashivratri A Stock Market Holiday And Other Questions Answered Here