Mahavir Jayanti Wishes In English For Your Near And Dear Ones

Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious day for the Jains. This is the birthday of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of the current Avasarpiṇī. The day is known to be very sacred and many Jains are seen celebrating this day with joy and festivities. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 falls on the 6th of April. Listed below are some of the special and soulful Mahavir Jayanti Status in English to send to your near and dear ones. Read on:

READ:Ram Navmi Status In Hindi To Send To All Your Near And Dear Ones On This Auspicious Day

English status for Mahavir Jayanti you must check out

READ:Coronavirus: Aurangabad Jain Community Cancels Mahavir Jayanti Events

This is also the day where one would see Temple activities on a large scale. Jain people are seen celebrating this day by donning heavy clothes and jewelry. They not only wish their near and dear ones but also have a special puja on this day. Some of the joyful and peaceful Mahavir Jayanti Status in English are listed below:

READ:Jhulelal Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, And Messages That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Live and Let Live,

Wishing you and your family

a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti

May Lord Mahavir Bless you

on Mahavir Jayanti and Always.

May the holy words show you

the path to never-ending happiness

Sending you warm wishes

Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

The Best way to observe

such auspicious occasion is to

strive for peace and strengthening

the bonds of brotherhood

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Adopt the path of Truth,

Knowledge and Nonviolence

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

The best way

To observe such

Auspicious occasion

Is to strive for peace

And strengthening the

Bonds of brotherhood

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

May Lord Mahavir

Bless you abundantly

And fill your life with

The virtue of truth

Nonviolence and

External compassion

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

READ:Why Is Swaminarayan Jayanti Celebrated? How Is This Day Celebrated By Devotees?

May the holy words show you

the path to never-ending happiness

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

READ:Swaminarayan Jayanti Images To Share With Your Friends And Family To Wish Them