The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mahavir Jayanti Wishes In English For Your Near And Dear Ones

Festivals

Mahavir Jayanti is a significant and auspicious day that is celebrated by many Jains. Here are the pious Mahavir Jayanti wiahes in English for your loved ones.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
mahavir jayanti status in english

Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious day for the Jains. This is the birthday of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of the current Avasarpiṇī. The day is known to be very sacred and many Jains are seen celebrating this day with joy and festivities. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 falls on the 6th of April. Listed below are some of the special and soulful Mahavir Jayanti Status in English to send to your near and dear ones. Read on:

READ:Ram Navmi Status In Hindi To Send To All Your Near And Dear Ones On This Auspicious Day

English status for Mahavir Jayanti you must check out

READ:Coronavirus: Aurangabad Jain Community Cancels Mahavir Jayanti Events

This is also the day where one would see Temple activities on a large scale. Jain people are seen celebrating this day by donning heavy clothes and jewelry. They not only wish their near and dear ones but also have a special puja on this day. Some of the joyful and peaceful Mahavir Jayanti Status in English are listed below:

READ:Jhulelal Jayanti Wishes, Quotes, And Messages That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Live and Let Live,
Wishing you and your family
a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti
May Lord Mahavir Bless you
on Mahavir Jayanti and Always.

May the holy words show you
the path to never-ending happiness
Sending you warm wishes
Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

The Best way to observe
such auspicious occasion is to
strive for peace and strengthening
the bonds of brotherhood
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Adopt the path of Truth,
Knowledge and Nonviolence
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

The best way
To observe such
Auspicious occasion
Is to strive for peace
And strengthening the
Bonds of brotherhood
Happy Mahavir Jayanti

May Lord Mahavir
Bless you abundantly
And fill your life with
The virtue of truth
Nonviolence and
External compassion
Happy Mahavir Jayanti

READ:Why Is Swaminarayan Jayanti Celebrated? How Is This Day Celebrated By Devotees?

May the holy words show you
the path to never-ending happiness
Happy Mahavir Jayanti

READ:Swaminarayan Jayanti Images To Share With Your Friends And Family To Wish Them

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
SEX WORKERS SEEK GOVT'S AID
Punjab Surprise
SURPRISE FOR 2-YR-OLD
NY GETS 1,100 VENTILATORS WITH HELP FROM CHINA, OREGON
MEA
MEA SLAMS IMRAN KHAN'S J&K COMMENTS
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
COVID-19
CM YOGI ON LIFTING OF LOCKDOWN