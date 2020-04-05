The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Occasion

Festivals

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated this year on the 6th of April. Read to know more about Mahavir Jayanti status to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
mahavir jayanti status

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated by the Jain community. The festival marks the birth of Lord Mahavira, who is known to have founded Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious and sacred festival celebrated by the Jain community and followers of Lord Mahavir across the world. 

it is celebrated in a very grand way by carrying out chariot processions that include horses and elephants. The processions follow people chanting prayers. Also, traditional Mahavir Jayanti recipes are prepared on this auspicious day. Jains celebrate the festival by helping the poor by offering food and money and decorate the temples with flags and flowers.

This year, it is celebrated on 6th April. On the day of Mahavir Jayanti, people also wish each other. So, read on to know more about Mahavir Jayanti status:

Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones, family and friends

Inse Seekho:
Seva- Shravan Se
Mitrata- Krishan Se
Maryaada- Raam Se
Daan- Karn Se
Lakshya- Eklavya Se
Ahinsa- Buddh Se
Tapsya- Mahavir Se
Happy Mahavir Jayanti

 

He Bhagwaan Mahavir
Tu Karta Wo Hai Jo Tu Chahta Hai
Par Hota Hai wo Jo Main Chahta Hoon
Tu Wo Kar Jo Main Chahata Hoon
Phir Wo Hoga Jo Tu Chahta Hain
Happy Mahavir Jayanti

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Aurangabad Jain Community Cancels Mahavir Jayanti Events

किसी का अमरत्व पाना
इंसान से भगवान होना
राजपाट का त्याग करना
आसान नहीं महावीर होना ।

 

अहिंसा का डंका, बजाया था वीर ने।
धर्म पर  बलिदान, हटाया था वीर ने।
अज्ञान अंधकार , मिटाया था वीर ने।
जियो और जीने दो, सिखाया था वीर ने।

 

आपकी इनायत मैं कुछ लिख जाऊंगा,
जो भी चित्र हो पूरे मन से बनाऊंगा,
प्रभु महावीर से यों ही मिले सर्जन के मोती,
बीज हूँ पर कल्पवृक्ष की छांह पा जाऊंगा।

“सत्य”, “अहिंसा” धर्म हमारा
“नवकार” हमारी शान है,
“महावीर” जैसा नायक पाया
जैन हमारी पहचान है,

महावीर जयंती की शुभकामनाएं

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Over 800 Under Home Quarantine In Aurangabad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by utsav sweets and snacks (@utsav_sweets_and_snacks) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aura Aesthetique (@auraesthetique) on

ALSO READ | Dry Days In April 2020 Listed Down To Help You Plan Parties Better

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UML Multicultural Affairs (@uml_oma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arbutus_Infotech_Pvt_Ltd (@arbutusinfotechpvtltd) on

ALSO READ | Is Mahashivratri A Stock Market Holiday And Other Questions Answered Here

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
SEX WORKERS SEEK GOVT'S AID
Punjab Surprise
SURPRISE FOR 2-YR-OLD
NY GETS 1,100 VENTILATORS WITH HELP FROM CHINA, OREGON
MEA
MEA SLAMS IMRAN KHAN'S J&K COMMENTS
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
COVID-19
CM YOGI ON LIFTING OF LOCKDOWN