Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Occasion

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated by the Jain community. The festival marks the birth of Lord Mahavira, who is known to have founded Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious and sacred festival celebrated by the Jain community and followers of Lord Mahavir across the world.

it is celebrated in a very grand way by carrying out chariot processions that include horses and elephants. The processions follow people chanting prayers. Also, traditional Mahavir Jayanti recipes are prepared on this auspicious day. Jains celebrate the festival by helping the poor by offering food and money and decorate the temples with flags and flowers.

This year, it is celebrated on 6th April. On the day of Mahavir Jayanti, people also wish each other. So, read on to know more about Mahavir Jayanti status:

Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones, family and friends

Inse Seekho:

Seva- Shravan Se

Mitrata- Krishan Se

Maryaada- Raam Se

Daan- Karn Se

Lakshya- Eklavya Se

Ahinsa- Buddh Se

Tapsya- Mahavir Se

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

He Bhagwaan Mahavir

Tu Karta Wo Hai Jo Tu Chahta Hai

Par Hota Hai wo Jo Main Chahta Hoon

Tu Wo Kar Jo Main Chahata Hoon

Phir Wo Hoga Jo Tu Chahta Hain

Happy Mahavir Jayanti

किसी का अमरत्व पाना

इंसान से भगवान होना

राजपाट का त्याग करना

आसान नहीं महावीर होना ।

अहिंसा का डंका, बजाया था वीर ने।

धर्म पर बलिदान, हटाया था वीर ने।

अज्ञान अंधकार , मिटाया था वीर ने।

जियो और जीने दो, सिखाया था वीर ने।

आपकी इनायत मैं कुछ लिख जाऊंगा,

जो भी चित्र हो पूरे मन से बनाऊंगा,

प्रभु महावीर से यों ही मिले सर्जन के मोती,

बीज हूँ पर कल्पवृक्ष की छांह पा जाऊंगा। “सत्य”, “अहिंसा” धर्म हमारा

“नवकार” हमारी शान है,

“महावीर” जैसा नायक पाया

जैन हमारी पहचान है, महावीर जयंती की शुभकामनाएं

