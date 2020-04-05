Mahavir Jayanti WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Loved Ones On This Auspicious Occasion

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated by the Jain community. The festival marks the birth of Lord Mahavira, who is known to have founded Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious and sacred festival celebrated by the Jain community and followers of Lord Mahavir across the world.
it is celebrated in a very grand way by carrying out chariot processions that include horses and elephants. The processions follow people chanting prayers. Also, traditional Mahavir Jayanti recipes are prepared on this auspicious day. Jains celebrate the festival by helping the poor by offering food and money and decorate the temples with flags and flowers.
This year, it is celebrated on 6th April. On the day of Mahavir Jayanti, people also wish each other. So, read on to know more about Mahavir Jayanti status:
Inse Seekho:
Seva- Shravan Se
Mitrata- Krishan Se
Maryaada- Raam Se
Daan- Karn Se
Lakshya- Eklavya Se
Ahinsa- Buddh Se
Tapsya- Mahavir Se
Happy Mahavir Jayanti
He Bhagwaan Mahavir
Tu Karta Wo Hai Jo Tu Chahta Hai
Par Hota Hai wo Jo Main Chahta Hoon
Tu Wo Kar Jo Main Chahata Hoon
Phir Wo Hoga Jo Tu Chahta Hain
Happy Mahavir Jayanti
ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Aurangabad Jain Community Cancels Mahavir Jayanti Events
किसी का अमरत्व पाना
इंसान से भगवान होना
राजपाट का त्याग करना
आसान नहीं महावीर होना ।
अहिंसा का डंका, बजाया था वीर ने।
धर्म पर बलिदान, हटाया था वीर ने।
अज्ञान अंधकार , मिटाया था वीर ने।
जियो और जीने दो, सिखाया था वीर ने।
आपकी इनायत मैं कुछ लिख जाऊंगा,
जो भी चित्र हो पूरे मन से बनाऊंगा,
प्रभु महावीर से यों ही मिले सर्जन के मोती,
बीज हूँ पर कल्पवृक्ष की छांह पा जाऊंगा।
“सत्य”, “अहिंसा” धर्म हमारा
“नवकार” हमारी शान है,
“महावीर” जैसा नायक पाया
जैन हमारी पहचान है,
महावीर जयंती की शुभकामनाएं
ALSO READ | Covid-19: Over 800 Under Home Quarantine In Aurangabad
ALSO READ | Dry Days In April 2020 Listed Down To Help You Plan Parties Better
ALSO READ | Is Mahashivratri A Stock Market Holiday And Other Questions Answered Here