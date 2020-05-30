Mahesh Navami Quotes That One Could Send To Celebrate This Auspicious Day

Mahesh Navami quotes are a great way to celebrate the auspicious festival. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Mahesh and the Goddess Parvati. Mahesh Navami quotes help spread this joy among dear ones. These quotes are also a great way to connect with each other during this time in lockdown. Mahesh Navami quotes are simple yet convey the essence of the festival in a divine way. Hence here are some Mahesh Navami quotes that you can use to celebrate this festival with your dearest ones this year.

Also Read | 'Vishnu Puran Written Update May 26: Lord Shiva To Give Great Sanjeevani Mantra?

Mahesh Navami quotes to celebrate this auspicious day

Also Read | Best Telugu Classics To Add To Your List During Lockdown: 'Shiva', 'Mayabazar' & More

Fire is His head, the sun and moon His eyes, space His ears, the Vedas His speech, the wind His breath, the universe His heart. From His feet, the Earth has originated. Verily, He is the inner self of all beings.

Listen, O Lord of the meeting rivers, things standing shall fall, but the moving ever shall stay.

The logic is simple: if you do the right things, the right things will happen to you even without your intent.

When Shiva beats his DAMRU- Evil Shakes !! while the Wise Awakes!

In Tantric tradition, Shiva and Shakti or Purusha and Prakriti represent the two fundamental forces that sustain the universe; all that exists is an interplay of these forces.

For the sake of the world, he married Sati. But once did, he surrendered totally to the union.

Immense passion happened between them. The years rolled by, their lovemaking was recorded as the most intense in human history.

The word Shiva means the deathless, changeless, timeless, formless all-pervading absolute essence of the universe.

I listened mesmerized, visualizing the goddess with her divine mate, wondering if it was possible for humans to replicate this perfect relationship.

Shiva represents the non-dualistic Absolute..... all dualities merge within him

Both the eyes are one-sided. For the perfect balance, you need Shiva’s third eye.

The seeds of divinity live in everyone. Chanting of Om Namah Shivaya mantra is the art of sprouting that divinity.

Look into my eyes and see through it does not have 'Duality'

Shiva will always be a true definition of love.

Understand Shiva, his silence has a lot of meaning!

You are free to make any decision you desire, but you aren’t free from the consequences of those decisions.

His blue throat shows the poison he drank and the control over anger which must be transformed in a constructive manner instead of harming someone.

One thing that you can learn from Mahadev is to help the ones in need.

Creation and Destruction are attached. If something dies, another thing takes birth and everything between the creation and destruction is your journey of life.

Nothing is more important than life. It’s the greatest gift that you should always remember.

Also Read | 1100-year-old Shivaling Found By ASI In Vietnam Temple; EAM Hails 'civilisational Connect'

These Mahesh Navami quotes are selected for one to help wish each other and thus reconnect with one another amid the lockdown. The quotes can act as great conversation starters as well and strike up a conversation on Mahesh Navami and thus having a devotional chat with those closest to us. These Mahesh Navami quotes may also help convey a message through social media to a wider audience who also celebrate this day with much joy and worship.

Also Read | Massive Finding At Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi: Shivaling, Broken Idols & Pillars excavated