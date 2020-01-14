Makar Sankranti 2020: How Is Makar Sankranti Celebrated In Uttar Pradesh

Makar Sankranti is one of the most popular festivals celebrated predominantly in India. This festival brings in immense joy as families get together, exchange gifts, eat delicious food and fly kites. The festival is celebrated in different parts of India in many different ways, some involve taking holy baths whereas some involve going to several melas.

Makar Sankranti is called Kicheri in Uttar Pradesh and is celebrated in a very different way. There are several types of Makar Sankranti rituals which also play an important role in the celebration. Listed below are the details of how is Makar Sankranti celebrated in Uttar Pradesh. Read on about Makar Sankranti rituals:

How is Makar Sankranti celebrated in Uttar Pradesh?

Makar Sankranti is called Kicheri in Uttar Pradesh and this festival holds a lot of importance. People get together for bathing in the Ganga and that is one of the Makar Sankranti rituals in Uttar Pradesh. People get together in Allahabad, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand for the ritual bathing. People indulge in having sweets such as til laddoo and gur (jaggery) laddoo.

Gifting each other and wearing new clothes is an important part of Makar Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh. People prepare for and practise flying kites days before the Makar Sankranti. Markets are filled with various colors of Makar Sankranti kites. One of the other Makar Sankranti rituals in Uttar Pradesh is to donate to poor people. Millions of people gather together to donate Urad, rice, sesame, warm clothes, etc.

During Makar Sankranti, Khichdi is an important dish and is prepared from rice and Urad Dal. First, the food is offered to God and then to the family. It is also called as the Khichidi day and people exchange food dishes. People also make sweets (ladoo) out of Chuda and yogurt, jaggery and Til in Uttar Pradesh. This year, too, people in Uttar Pradesh are very excited to celebrate a mix of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

