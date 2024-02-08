English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Makar Sankranti 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of harvest

As families come together to rejoice in the spirit of harvest, sharing heartfelt wishes and meaningful quotes adds a special touch to the festivities.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Makar Sankranti wishes
Makar Sankranti wishes | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Makar Sankranti, heralding the transition of the sun into the Capricorn zodiac, is a joyous festival celebrated across India with great fervour. The name of the festival changes according to region and language, but the festive spirit remains the same. Makar Sankranti signifies the end of winter and the onset of longer days, symbolising a journey towards brightness and positivity.

As families come together to rejoice in the spirit of harvest, sharing heartfelt wishes and meaningful quotes adds a special touch to the festivities. Whether you're exchanging wishes with loved ones or reflecting on the festival's significance, let the spirit of Makar Sankranti fill your heart with warmth and happiness.

Makar Sankranti quotes | Image: Pixabay

Wishes for friends and family

  • May the warmth of the sun bring joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a sky full of dreams on this auspicious day. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • May the kites of your dreams soar high in the sky of success. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • As the sun enters a new zodiac, may your life be filled with new beginnings and abundant blessings. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • May the sweetness of til-gul and the warmth of the sun fill your life with joy and abundance. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Quotes to send as WhatsApp messages

  • Just as the sun embraces the sky, may you embrace new heights and possibilities. Happy Makar Sankranti!
Makar Sankranti wishes | Image: Pixabay
  • Makar Sankranti is a reminder that change is the only constant. Embrace it with open arms and a joyful heart.
  • Like the vibrant kites in the sky, let your spirits soar high with enthusiasm and positivity. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • On this auspicious day, may your life be as colourful as the kites in the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • As you fly your kites high, may your aspirations reach new heights. Wishing you a Happy Makar Sankranti!
Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

