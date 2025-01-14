Makar Sankranti 2025: Gujarat Celebrates Uttarayan With Traditional Fervour

People of Gujarat on Tuesday kicked-off Makar Sakranti celebrations by flying kites from their rooftops across the state to sprinkle the skyline with multi-hued kites.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "Salutations to Lord Suryanarayan and warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. May this auspicious festival of nature worship bring prosperity, progress and happiness to everyone's lives, may our state and country attain new heights of development, and may the spirit of brotherhood in society become stronger."

Makar Sankranti is a solar calendar based Hindu festival that is celebrated across India whether through offering prayers in Uttar Pradesh, or Pongal in Tamil Nadu and via flying kites in Gujarat. Makar Sankranti also offers a chance to strengthen community ties whilst symbolizing the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn and heralding the start of Uttarayan.

International Kite Festival, Gujarat. Image credit: Pinterest

Meanwhile, the 1978-established Gujarat Tourism Corporation has organised an 'International Kite Festival - 2025', which starts-off from January 11 to January 14.

Major events will be held at the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), Rajkot, and Vadodara on January 12, and at Surat, Shivrajpur, and Dhordo on January 13.

This year, 143 kite flyers from 47 countries, alongside 52 kite flyers from 11 Indian states, are participating.

This kite flying fest will also witness 417 kite flyers from 11 cities in Gujarat joining in on the festivities. In total, 153 global kite flyers from 55 countries, 68 national kite flyers from 12 states, and 865 local kite flyers from 23 cities across Gujarat will be part of this celebration.