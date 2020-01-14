Makar Sankranti Images And Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones On The Festive Day

The festival of kites or Makar Sankranti is often celebrated with immense grandeur and style in India. The festival is celebrated in dedication to the Sun God. Makar Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun from the southern hemisphere to the north as the days get longer than the nights. The festival is open to all, and people from various walks of life participate in the annual Kite flying session. Makar Sankranti is known by various names: Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh, Makar Sankranti in Karnataka, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, Magha Mela in parts of central and north India.

Happy Makar Sankranti images and greetings

People also make it a point to visit their dear ones and share the joy with them. This can also be done when people living in distant land send each other messages over social media or messaging applications. People often tend to get creative with their messages during this time of the year and share various gifs and images. Here are some images you can choose from to share with your loved ones on this joyous occasion.

Greetings

I hope you always soar, just like the colourful kites that dot the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Meethe gur mein mil gaye til, Udi Patangg or khil gaye dil, Har pal sukh... har din shanti Aap sab ke liye laye…Makar Sankranti!

May this Makar Sankranti bless you with good harvest, peace and prosperity! May you have a wonderful Makar Sankranti.

As the sun starts its northward journey, he makes all the happiness of throughout this year. Wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

Wishing you and your family Happy Makar Sankranti. Hope this harvest season brings you prosperity and happiness. Have a joyous Makar Sankranti!

May the Makar Sankranti fire bring you joy and happiness and burn all your moments of sadness. Makar Sankranti 2020!

Images

