Makar Sankranti: Quotes That You Can Use To Wish Your Friends On January 15

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals of India which is completely dedicated to the Lord Surya or the sun deity. The festival is also popular by the name Maghi and it is observed every year in the month of January. It marks the first day of the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn) which marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Makar Sankranti is a festival where people come together to celebrate the completion of a solar cycle and interestingly, it falls on the same Gregorian date every year that is January 14. This year in 2020, it falls on January 15. The festival is celebrated with friends and family to make merry, indulge in kite flying, bonfires and feasts. Try making the most of this wintery festival by sharing warm messages and wishes with your loved ones. Read more to know about some Happy Makar Sankranti quotes.

Happy Makar Sankranti quotes

Worship the Lord Sun and fly the kite in order to celebrate the day, as this is the season of harvest. Happy Makar Sankranti to all.

This is that time of the year where anyone can enjoy the moment with great intensity and cheers. Wish you and your family a very prosperous Makar Sankranti.

The festival of sun and harvest is here. May it enlighten your mind with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Makar Sankranti dear.

Let’s come together and celebrate this day of happiness. Let’s fly the kites and touch the skies of happiness. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Explore out the brightest light coming from the sun rays and enjoy this gentle breeze & cool air with hearty music. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti wishes

Hope the rising sun at Makar Sankranti will fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival fill your home with joy.

Have an enchanting Makar Sankranti.

Sankranti, there's sun festival here!

May it bring you more knowledge and wisdom, and illuminate your life for the whole new year.

Happy Makar Sankranti

Hope you are happy and wealthy

