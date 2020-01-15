Makar Sankranti: SMS & Messages To Send To Your Friends And Family

India is a country full of various cultures and traditions. The entire country has innumerable festivals that are celebrated with unity and togetherness. Makar Sankranti is the harvest festival that is celebrated every January 15 majorly by the people of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa. This Hindu festival is also celebrated in the rest of the states as well but usually with different names and traditions.

Makar Sankranti Messages

On this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, people send their families and friends messages and wishes. This is just to make them feel special and to remind them that you are missing them and want them to be happy and well. Here are some of the messages that you can send on Makar Sankranti 2020.

“Look at the brighter side of life, it’s so pleasant and sees the Sun smiling for you & birds singing for you. Happy Makar Sankranti”

“With great devotion, fervour and vivacity, with rays of hope and light, we wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”

“As the sun starts its northward journey, let’s come together and celebrate this season of opulence with love, peace and joy. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”

“Worship the Lord Sun, and fly the kite and celebrate the day, as this is the season of harvest. Happy Makar Sankranti to all.”

“This is that time of the year where you can enjoy the moment with full intensity and cheers. Wish you and your family a very prosperous Makar Sankranti”

“The festival of sun and harvest is here. May it enlighten your mind with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Makar Sankranti dear”

“Let’s come together and celebrate this day of happiness. Let’s fly the kites and touch the skies of happiness. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”

“Explore out the brightest light coming from the sun rays and enjoy this gentle breeze & cool air with hearty music. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”

