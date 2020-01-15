Makar Sankranti: Cool Whatsapp Status Ideas To Wish You Family And Friends

Makar Sankranti is one of the most revered Hindu festivals. Makar Sankranti celebrations not only mark the beginning of the harvest season but also follows the end of the lunar cycle. The festival is marked with flying kites and delicious sweet dishes. The festivities will start on January 15, 2020, and will go on for two more days. If you want some suggestions for your Makar Sankranti status on Whatsapp or Instagram, then here are a few festival appropriate statuses that you can use.

Makar Sankranti Status for Whatsapp or other social media

Makar Sankranti is a widely celebrated and beloved festival for which you might want to change your status on Whatsapp or other social media platforms. However, finding the right status for your Whatsapp can be an annoying task. So here are a few suggestions that you can use to come up with your own Makar Sankranti Status.

On this Makar Sankranti I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all. A very Happy #MakarSankranti#मकर_संक्रांति#makarsankranti2020 pic.twitter.com/t4EdXjBfMh — Abhishek Pandey🇮🇳 (@aryabhardwaj108) January 14, 2020

Wish you a very Happy makar sakranti to all of you. May your whole life is full with joy and happiness. #MakarSankranti #मकर_संक्रांति #HappyMakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/r6USDf7wcv — Vedansh (@im_Vedansh) January 14, 2020

Beautiful sculpture of lord Surya,

c. 13th century CE, EasternGangaDynasty.

Place of origin: Konark Sun Temple, Odisha.

Materials: Stone

Now in the National Museum, New Delhi, India.

Note:Surya's horses are in single file pulling the chariot ..#MakarSankranti #indiaheritage pic.twitter.com/8dnzMizR7P — agamshastra (@truejainology) January 14, 2020

Wish you and your Family a Joyful, Healthy, Prosperous and Happiest #MakarSankranti ahead..! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/apVZiKF28F — HRITHIK SAINI (@HRITHIKSAINI1) January 14, 2020

With great cheerfulness, devotion, zeal and brightest rays of joy and hope, team Riversong wishes you and your family a Happy Makar Sankranti 2020! ##HappyMakarSankranti #MakarSankranti #RiversongIndia pic.twitter.com/U6C1zAdumI — Riversong India (@riversongindia) January 14, 2020

