Makar Sankranti: Cool Whatsapp Status Ideas To Wish You Family And Friends

Festivals

Makar Sankranti is right around the corner and you might want to change your status on social media. Here are a few Makar Sankranti Status for Whatsapp.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
makar sankranti status

Makar Sankranti is one of the most revered Hindu festivals. Makar Sankranti celebrations not only mark the beginning of the harvest season but also follows the end of the lunar cycle. The festival is marked with flying kites and delicious sweet dishes. The festivities will start on January 15, 2020, and will go on for two more days. If you want some suggestions for your Makar Sankranti status on Whatsapp or Instagram, then here are a few festival appropriate statuses that you can use.

Makar Sankranti Status for Whatsapp or other social media

Makar Sankranti is a widely celebrated and beloved festival for which you might want to change your status on Whatsapp or other social media platforms. However, finding the right status for your Whatsapp can be an annoying task. So here are a few suggestions that you can use to come up with your own Makar Sankranti Status.
