As Durga Puja has been named in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed joy over the development, stating that it is not just a festival but an emotion for Bengalis.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal CM wrote, "Proud moment for Bengal! To every Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone. And now, Durga Puja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took note of the achievement and wrote on Twitter, "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have."

How did UNESCO describe Durga Puja?

On their official website, UNESCO has stated, "Durga Puja is an annual festival celebrated in September or October, most notably in Kolkata, in West Bengal of India, but also in other parts of India and amongst the Bengali diaspora. It marks the ten-day worship of the Hindu mother-goddess Durga. In the months preceding the festival, small artisanal workshops sculpt images of Durga and her family using unfired clay pulled from the Ganga River. The worship of the goddess then begins on the inaugural day of Mahalaya, when eyes are painted onto the clay images to bring the goddess to life. It ends on the tenth day when the images are immersed in the river from where the clay came."

It further read "Thus, the festival has also come to signify ‘home-coming’ or a seasonal return to one’s roots. Durga Puja is seen as the best instance of the public performance of religion and art, and as thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers. The festival is characterized by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess. During the event, the divides of class, religion and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations."